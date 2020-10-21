Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Talking Position Battles, More
Chris Balas joins The Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talk Michigan - Minnesota, position battles and more.
RELATED: Nico Collins Reveals Why He Opted Out Of Michigan's 2020 Season
RELATED: Zach Charbonnet Is Healthier Than Ever, Ready To Shine
---
