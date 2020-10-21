 Michigan Wolverines Football Chatter - On U-M vs. Minnesota, More
Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Talking Position Battles, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas joins The Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talk Michigan - Minnesota, position battles and more.

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore Daxton Hill could see some time at cornerback this year.
Michigan Wolverines football sophomore Daxton Hill could see some time at cornerback this year. (Per Kjeldsen)

