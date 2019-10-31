News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-31 18:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown (Oct. 31)

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox talk Juwan Howard and U-M basketball, break down U-M's win over Notre Dame, look ahead to Maryland, answer mailbag questions and take a look around CFB and the Big Ten.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins hurdles a Notre Dame defender.
Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins hurdles a Notre Dame defender. (USA Today Sports Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}