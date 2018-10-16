Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! Michigan played three quarterbacks in a blowout win over Wisconsin, and none of them were redshirt sophomore Brandon Peters.

Quarterback Brandon Peters is still third on the depth chart, Jim Harbaugh said Tuesday.

Peters has played sparingly this year and moved behind junior Shea Patterson and redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey on the depth chart. Even frosh Joe Milton got some time Saturday, ripping off a 23-yard run in the fourth quarter after being stuffed on a similar play in the first.

Harbaugh insisted Peters was still third on the depth chart. “Joe had some opportunities to play in the game," Harbaugh said Tuesday during the Big Ten coaches' teleconference. "Everybody we have really on the roster has the possibility to play. It doesn't mean there was a depth chart change, though." The 6-5, 234-pound Milton has received rave reviews since arriving on campus as an early enrollee. This August, senior Karan Higdon predicted Milton would be an All-American. Other teammates chimed in after Milton’s cameo Saturday.

He gon win the Heisman in a few year I’m calling it 🤫 https://t.co/9IerAMYByT — Michael DwumFour (@HON5H0) October 15, 2018