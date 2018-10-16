Michigan Wolverines Football: Brandon Peters Is Still No. 3
Michigan played three quarterbacks in a blowout win over Wisconsin, and none of them were redshirt sophomore Brandon Peters.
Peters has played sparingly this year and moved behind junior Shea Patterson and redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey on the depth chart. Even frosh Joe Milton got some time Saturday, ripping off a 23-yard run in the fourth quarter after being stuffed on a similar play in the first.
Harbaugh insisted Peters was still third on the depth chart.
“Joe had some opportunities to play in the game," Harbaugh said Tuesday during the Big Ten coaches' teleconference. "Everybody we have really on the roster has the possibility to play. It doesn't mean there was a depth chart change, though."
The 6-5, 234-pound Milton has received rave reviews since arriving on campus as an early enrollee. This August, senior Karan Higdon predicted Milton would be an All-American.
Other teammates chimed in after Milton’s cameo Saturday.
But McCaffrey is a solid No. 2 right now, and he put a stamp on it again with a 44-yard touchdown run on a read option keeper against the Badgers. He appears to be the future, with Milton right on his heels.
“He handled the ball well, made a big run," Harbaugh said of Milton. "I t was good to see him get out there and mix it up and play. We felt good about the play he executed. I know his teammates were fired up about it, as well."
Peters has seen limited action this year, most recently against Nebraska when he threw a pick in the end zone. He’ll have work to do to pass McCaffrey, and Milton could have a say, too, in Peters’ future.
But he’s healthy and ready if needed, Harbaugh said Tuesday. McCaffrey came in during the opener at Notre Dame because Peters had been hurt during the week of practice, and he hasn’t let go of the No. 2 spot ... and it doesn't appear he will.
Milton, meanwhile, can still play in three more games without burning his redshirt due to new NCAA rules.
---
