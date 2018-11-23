We break down every phase of tomorrow's Michigan/Ohio State game, and analyze which team has the advantage in every area.

What senior running back Karan Higdon has accomplished this season has been well-documented — his 1,106 yards are the second most in the Big Ten and his 10 rushing touchdowns are third most.

Michigan's rushing attack as a whole has also climbed up the national ranks, now checking in at 23rd overall (219.1 yards per game).

The fact that junior quarterback Shea Patterson has joined the effort has also helped the cause, as his 255 yards are the fourth most on the team.

Michigan's offensive line has actually turned into one of the best units in the country at not allowing tackles for loss, only yielding 48 on the year (tied for 13th nationally).

On the flip side, Ohio State's front seven has actually been quite bad, allowing 161.2 yards per game (63rd nationally).

Junior Jonathan Cooper and sophomore Chase Young will be the primary defensive ends, while a trio of redshirt juniors in Dre'Mont Jones, Davon Hamilton and Robert Landers will serve the defensive tackles.

The Buckeyes' defensive line rotation isn't very deep, with redshirt junior Jashon Cornell and freshmen Tyreke Smith and Tommy Togaia likely being the only other linemen who see time.

"The unit took a major hit with the loss of [defensive end] NickBosa in game three of the season," BuckeyeGrove writer Kevin Noon explained in Tuesday's Opponent Preview article. "The team has to often blitz and bring more than four to get a pass rush, where it was able to get to the quarterback with four when Bosa was playing.

"It is not that the defensive line has played poorly this year, but it has not been as much of a game-changer as it has been in other seasons."

At linebacker, junior Malik Harrison, redshirt sophomore Tuf Borland and sophomore Pete Werner will be the starters, while redshirt junior Justin Hilliard and sophomore Baron Browning may also see time.

The unit has allowed 178 yards or more six different times this year, including a season-worst 340 yards last week to Maryland.

One thing the group does do well, however, is rack up tackles for loss — they have 80 on the year, which is tied for 25th in college football.

It would not surprise to see Michigan keep the ball on the ground and pound things out with Higdon, keeping it away from the explosive Ohio State offense.

Advantage: Michigan