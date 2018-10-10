Michigan defeated then-No. 8 Wisconsin, 14-7, the last time it visited Ann Arbor in 2016. AP Images

Michigan's struggles against ranked teams on the road have been heavily discussed (its last win came at No. 2 Notre Dame in 2006), but its battles with AP top-25 foes inside The Big House have been talked about less frequently. During the Jim Harbaugh era (since 2015), the Wolverines are 3-3 in such games in Ann Arbor, but oddly enough, four of those six occurred in his debut season at the helm. Going back a little further, the Maize and Blue hold a 9-11 record in their last 20 outings against ranked squads in The Big House, dating back to the 2005 campaign when Lloyd Carr was still running the show.

Michigan's Last 20 Home Games Against Ranked Teams Date Opponent Result Nov. 25, 2017 No. 8 Ohio State L, 31-20 Oct. 1, 2016 No. 8 Wisconsin W, 14-7 Nov. 28, 2015 No. 8 Ohio State L, 42-13 Oct. 17, 2015 No. 7 Michigan State L, 27-23 Oct. 10, 2015 No. 13 Northwestern W, 38-0 Sept. 26, 2015 No. 22 BYU W, 31-0 Nov. 30, 2013 No. 3 Ohio State L, 42-41 Sept. 7, 2013 No. 14 Notre Dame W, 41-30 Nov. 19, 2011 No. 17 Nebraska W, 45-17 Nov. 20, 2010 No. 6 Wisconsin L, 48-28 Oct. 16, 2010 No. 15 Iowa L, 38-28 Oct. 9, 2010 No. 17 Michigan State L, 34-17 Nov. 21, 2009 No. 9 Ohio State L, 21-10 Oct. 24, 2009 No. 13 Penn State L, 35-10 Sept. 12, 2009 No. 18 Notre Dame W, 38-34 Sept. 27, 2008 No. 9 Wisconsin W, 27-25 Nov. 17, 2007 No. 7 Ohio State L, 14-3 Sept. 22, 2007 No. 10 Penn State W, 14-9 Nov. 19, 2005 No. 9 Ohio State L, 25-21 Oct. 15, 2005 No. 8 Penn State W, 27-25

Harbaugh started 2-0 at home versus the AP top-25 (victories over No. 22 BYU and No. 13 Northwestern in 2015), but has since lost three of his last four. Oddly enough, previous head coach Brady Hoke only faced three such squads at home during his four years (2011-14) on the job, posting a 2-1 mark with the lone loss coming by a single point (42-41) at the hands of No. 3 Ohio State in 2013. Perhaps even more mind boggling, Rich Rodriguez (2008-10) actually won his first two showdowns with top-25 foes, defeating No. 9 Wisconsin in 2008 and No. 18 Notre Dame the following year. It's worth noting that the 27-25 victory over the Badgers in 2008 was the largest comeback in Michigan Stadium history (and second biggest ever, trailing only a 21-point comeback at Minnesota in 2003), with the Wolverines storming back from a 19-0 third quarter hole. The brief success didn't last for Rodriguez though, losing his next five home contests against ranked opponents to conclude his tenure. Carr's final three seasons on the job also produced mixed results. He wound up 2-2 in his final four home affairs with the AP top-25 (triumphs over top-10 Penn State squads in 2005 and 2007), but both losses came to Ohio State. In fact, the Buckeyes have been the most frequent resident on the list above, making six appearances (all of which when they've been ranked inside the top-10). The Wolverines have struggled mightily against the list's top-10 foes, (4-8 record), but have fared much better against everyone else on the graph, posting a 5-3 mark. Michigan will have a chance to improve that record to 6-3 when the No. 15-ranked Badgers come to town this weekend.

