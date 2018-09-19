Michigan fell to Nebraska, 17-13, in the Cornhuskers' last trip to the Big House on Nov. 9, 2013. AP Images

Michigan will begin its 2018 Big Ten campaign on Saturday when Nebraska comes to town, and if history is any indication, the Wolverines should be in good shape. The Maize and Blue have been nearly flawless in conference openers over the last 50 years, posting an incredible 47-3 record during that span. It should be noted that the timeframe has featured seven different coaches — Bump Elliott (1959-68), Bo Schembechler (1969-89), Gary Moeller (1990-94), Lloyd Carr (1995-07), Rich Rodriguez (2008-10), Brady Hoke (2011-14) and Jim Harbaugh (2015-present). Here's a closer look at the program's last 30 league openers (28-2 record), dating back to 1988.

Michigan's Last 30 Big Ten Openers (Since 1988) Year Matchup Result 2018 Nebraska ? 2017 at Purdue W, 28-10 2016 Penn State W, 49-10 2015 at Maryland W, 28-0 2014 Minnesota L, 30-14 2013 Minnesota W, 42-13 2012 at Purdue W, 44-13 2011 Minnesota W, 58-0 2010 at Indiana W, 42-35 2009 Indiana W, 36-33 2008 No. 9 Wisconsin W, 27-25 2007 No. 10 Penn State W, 14-9 2006 Wisconsin W, 27-13 2005 at Wisconsin L, 23-20 2004 Iowa W, 30-17 2003 Indiana W, 31-17 2002 at Illinois W, 45-28 2001 No. 22 Illinois W, 45-20 2000 at No. 19 Illinois W, 35-31 1999 at No. 20 Wisconsin W, 21-16 1998 Michigan State W, 29-17 1997 at Indiana W, 37-0 1996 Illinois W, 20-8 1995 at No. 25 Illinois W, 38-14 1994 at Iowa W, 29-14 1993 Iowa W, 24-7 1992 Iowa W, 52-28 1991 at No. 9 Iowa W, 43-24 1990 at Wisconsin W, 41-3 1989 Wisconsin W, 24-0 1988 at Wisconsin W, 62-14

"Domination" would be the best word to describe Michigan's performance in Big Ten openers since 1988. U-M's only two losses during that span — 2014 to Minnesota and 2005 to Wisconsin — came in the midst two of the worst U-M seasons listed on the chart. The '14 Wolverine squad went 5-7, missed a bowl game and wound up seeing then-head coach Brady Hoke fired at year's end, while the '05 unit posted the worst record of Lloyd Carr's 13-year tenure in Ann Arbor, ending at 7-5. The only other Big Ten opening loss for Michigan in the last 50 years came in 1981 at Wisconsin when U-M was ranked No. 1 — the Maize and Blue would go on to finish 9-3 that year, while the Badgers concluded at 7-5. Although that Wisconsin squad wasn't ranked in '81, Michigan has taken on its fair share of top-25 foes in Big Ten openers over the years. Since 1988 alone, U-M has defeated seven top-25 teams in the first league game of the year, including three top-10 squads in No. 9 Iowa (1991), No. 10 Penn State (2007) and No. 9 Wisconsin (2008). Of those seven ranked wins, four came on the road — No. 9 Iowa (1991), No. 25 Illinois (1995), No. 20 Wisconsin (1999), and No. 19 Illinois (2000). The 0-2 Cornhuskers won't pose the same kind of challenge this weekend that the aforementioned ranked opponents did, but it will still be a crucial game for the Wolverines nonetheless. Several Michigan players admitted on Monday how there is an increased sense of focus around Schembechler Hall with Big Ten play dawning, and how Saturday will be the first step toward winning a coveted conference title, something the program hasn't done since 2004.

