What We Learned At Today's Presser About U-M's Offense, Team Mindset
Five Wolverine players met with the media this afternoon to discuss how focused and ready they are for Big Ten play to begin, and how little of the offense they've actually shown.
The Team has its Eyes on a Big Ten Title Heading Into Conference Play
Conference play begins this weekend when Nebraska comes to town, and in some ways, a new season begins.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh explained how league contests are basically counted as two after the SMU game on Saturday, and the players echoed his sentiment this afternoon.
“Our confidence is high right now," junior linebacker Devin Bush exclaimed. "We expect to win every game. Our focus is only increasing now that we're in Big Ten play, because we have to get the job done and win the conference.”
It has been 14 years since the Wolverines won a league title, and most of the current players were barely even in elementary school when it was accomplished.
