By The Numbers: U-M Could Do Something Saturday It Hasn't Done Since 1901
With a victory over Indiana on Saturday, Michigan would put the capper on a perfect 7-0 season inside The Big House.
Undefeated home campaigns aren't all that rare around Ann Arbor — the program has had three since 2011 — but this year's has a chance to be unique.
The Wolverines have not had a close game at home all season, winning each contest by at least 21 points (the 42-21 win over Maryland on Oct. 6 stands as the tightest one).
While taking a look back at the perfect home slates throughout the years, there has almost always been at least one nail biter that U-M has had to squeak out in the end.
For a better understanding, here's a look at the last 10 perfect home schedules, dating back to 1983. Each of them featured at least one game where U-M won by eight or less, with the exception of 2003 (Michigan was victorious in every contest by 14 or more).
|Year
|Closest Game(s)
|
2016
|
14-7 over No. 8 Wisconsin
|
2012
|
12-10 over Michigan State
|
2011
|
35-31 over Notre Dame
|
2006
|
34-26 over Ball State
|
2004
|
24-21 over San Diego State
27-24 over No. 13 Minnesota
|
2003
|
31-17 over Indiana
35-21 over No. 4 Ohio State
|
2000
|
13-10 over No. 17 Wisconsin
|
1997
|
28-24 over No. 15 Iowa
|
1985
|
20-12 over No. 13 Notre Dame
|
1983
|
20-17 over Washington State
16-13 over No. 12 Iowa
24-21 over Ohio State
In each of the last three undefeated home slates (2016, 2012 and 2011), Michigan has needed a score in the waning moments of at least one home game.
The touchdown grab by Roy Roundtree with just two seconds left to beat Notre Dame in 2011 is perhaps the most well-known contest in that span, but the 2016 and 2012 seasons also featured thrilling wins.
A last-second field goal by Brendan Gibbons helped take down MSU in 2012, while Michigan needed a 46-yard touchdown grab from Amara Darboh with just under eight minutes left to beat No. 8 Wisconsin in 2016.
The 2018 Wolverine team, meanwhile, hasn't needed any late thrilling victories, beating every opponent by at least 21 points at home.
In fact, the last time a U-M club won every home game by such a margin was all the way back in 1901, which happened to be legendary coach Fielding H. Yost's first year on the job.
The Maize and Blue were triumphant in all seven of their home affairs — which were played at Regents Field — by at least 22 points, and did not allow an opponent to score all season.
Here's a closer look at the home schedule that year, along with this year's:
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|
Sept. 28
|
Albion
|
W, 50-0
|
Oct. 5
|
Case
|
57-0
|
Oct. 12
|
Indiana
|
W, 33-0
|
Oct. 19
|
Northwestern
|
W, 29-0
|
Oct. 26
|
Buffalo
|
W, 128-0
|
Nov. 16
|
Chicago
|
W, 22-0
|
Nov. 23
|
Beloit
|
W, 89-0
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|
Sept. 8
|
Western Michigan
|
W, 49-3
|
Sept. 15
|
SMU
|
W, 45-20
|
Sept. 22
|
Nebraska
|
W, 56-10
|
Oct. 6
|
Maryland
|
W, 42-21
|
Oct. 13
|
No. 15 Wisconsin
|
W, 38-13
|
Nov. 3
|
No. 14 Penn State
|
W, 42-7
|
Nov. 17
|
Indiana
|
?
By the Numbers: Indiana at Michigan
0 Interceptions thrown by junior quarterback Shea Patterson in U-M's last four games, compared to seven touchdowns. In fact, the junior has only tossed one pick in Michigan's last seven contests (against Maryland on Oct. 6), and has put together an 11-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio since the start of the Nebraska game on Sept. 22. His overall ratio sits at 17-3 for the year.
2 Of the last three meetings with the Hoosiers have gone to overtime, with Michigan winning both in Bloomington — a 48-41 double overtime thriller in 2015, and a 27-20 win there last year. On top of that, four of the last seven matchups since 2009 have been decided by seven points or less.
36 Degrees for a projected high on Saturday, with a 40 percent chance of a rain/snow mix. On top of that, the 4 PM start means most of the game will be played in darkness (the sun sets at 5:11 that day). The game will likely have a similar feel to that of the Nov. 19, 2016, matchup in Ann Arbor, which saw U-M pull out a 20-10 victory in a contest that featured heavy snowfall.
37 Of the last 38 meetings Michigan has won against the Hoosiers (including 22 straight), with Indiana's lone win in that span coming in 1987. In fact, the Maize and Blue hold a dominant 57-9 edge in the all-time series.
59 Passing yards for Rutgers last week, which was a season-best for the Michigan secondary. Only three teams have thrown for more than 118 yards on U-M all year — Notre Dame (170), Northwestern (174) and SMU (209).
67.3 Completion percentage for Indiana redshirt sophomore quarterback Peyton Ramsey this season, which is the second best mark in the Big Ten. His 17 touchdown passes are also tied for fourth most in the league, but on the flip side, his 11 interceptions are tied for the fifth most in all of college football.
392 Receiving yards or more for redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry (392), sophomore wideout Nico Collins (429) and sophomore receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (447). Then-junior wideout Grant Perry led the Wolverines in yardage last year, with just 307.
894 Rushing yards and eight touchdowns for Indiana freshman running back Stevie Scott. He has gone over the 100-yard mark four times this year, and his 894 yards are the second most of any freshman in the nation (behind Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson's 1,201).
1,005 Rushing yards for senior Karan Higdon, making him the first U-M running back to hit the plateau since Fitzgerald Toussaint tallied 1,041 yards in 2011. In fact, Higdon is the first U-M player at any position to go over 1,000 yards since quarterback Denard Robinson had 1,266 in 2012.
