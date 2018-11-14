Michigan will honor its fifth-year seniors, seniors and redshirt juniors prior to kickoff on Saturday. Michigan Wrestling Twitter Account

With a victory over Indiana on Saturday, Michigan would put the capper on a perfect 7-0 season inside The Big House. Undefeated home campaigns aren't all that rare around Ann Arbor — the program has had three since 2011 — but this year's has a chance to be unique. The Wolverines have not had a close game at home all season, winning each contest by at least 21 points (the 42-21 win over Maryland on Oct. 6 stands as the tightest one). While taking a look back at the perfect home slates throughout the years, there has almost always been at least one nail biter that U-M has had to squeak out in the end. For a better understanding, here's a look at the last 10 perfect home schedules, dating back to 1983. Each of them featured at least one game where U-M won by eight or less, with the exception of 2003 (Michigan was victorious in every contest by 14 or more).

Michigan's Last 10 Undefeated Seasons at Home Year Closest Game(s) 2016 14-7 over No. 8 Wisconsin 2012 12-10 over Michigan State 2011 35-31 over Notre Dame 2006 34-26 over Ball State 2004 24-21 over San Diego State 27-24 over No. 13 Minnesota 2003 31-17 over Indiana 35-21 over No. 4 Ohio State 2000 13-10 over No. 17 Wisconsin 1997 28-24 over No. 15 Iowa 1985 20-12 over No. 13 Notre Dame 1983 20-17 over Washington State 16-13 over No. 12 Iowa 24-21 over Ohio State

In each of the last three undefeated home slates (2016, 2012 and 2011), Michigan has needed a score in the waning moments of at least one home game. The touchdown grab by Roy Roundtree with just two seconds left to beat Notre Dame in 2011 is perhaps the most well-known contest in that span, but the 2016 and 2012 seasons also featured thrilling wins. A last-second field goal by Brendan Gibbons helped take down MSU in 2012, while Michigan needed a 46-yard touchdown grab from Amara Darboh with just under eight minutes left to beat No. 8 Wisconsin in 2016. The 2018 Wolverine team, meanwhile, hasn't needed any late thrilling victories, beating every opponent by at least 21 points at home. In fact, the last time a U-M club won every home game by such a margin was all the way back in 1901, which happened to be legendary coach Fielding H. Yost's first year on the job. The Maize and Blue were triumphant in all seven of their home affairs — which were played at Regents Field — by at least 22 points, and did not allow an opponent to score all season. Here's a closer look at the home schedule that year, along with this year's:

1901 Home Schedule Date Opponent Result Sept. 28 Albion W, 50-0 Oct. 5 Case 57-0 Oct. 12 Indiana W, 33-0 Oct. 19 Northwestern W, 29-0 Oct. 26 Buffalo W, 128-0 Nov. 16 Chicago W, 22-0 Nov. 23 Beloit W, 89-0

2018 Home Schedule Date Opponent Result Sept. 8 Western Michigan W, 49-3 Sept. 15 SMU W, 45-20 Sept. 22 Nebraska W, 56-10 Oct. 6 Maryland W, 42-21 Oct. 13 No. 15 Wisconsin W, 38-13 Nov. 3 No. 14 Penn State W, 42-7 Nov. 17 Indiana ?

