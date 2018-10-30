Fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich isn’t afraid of speaking his mind.

While not a captain, Winovich is certainly one of Michigan’s leaders and the team listens to what he has to say. So, when he came up with the idea of the season being a “Revenge Tour,” the mantra spread easily within the team.

Winovich hopes to avenge last year’s disappointing 8-5 season.

“We knew we had revenge to give out just on the people who were kind of bullying us, I’d say, just beating up on us last year,” Winovich said. “They kind of took advantage of our, I think we were kind of in an in-between year and something about that gave me a bad taste in my mouth. I knew me, personally, I wanted our lunch money back and I wanted them to pay interest.”

Michigan is getting its lunch money back.

Two games into a three-game stretch of games against teams that beat the Wolverines last season, the Wolverines are on their way to getting their revenge. However, the “Revenge Tour” isn’t just a catchy phrase – it’s become Michigan’s mentality this season.

“Collectively as a team, it’s our thought process,” Winovich said. “I don’t even think it’s just exclusive to teams that beat us last year. It’s just the way we played in general last year. We needed to do better. It’s our attitude (for) everybody, every week. You know where to find the smoke, that’s all I’m going to say. We’re going to play our hearts out and have fun doing it.”

Next on Michigan’s tour is Penn State who throttled the Wolverines 42-13 last season. It was a loss that has lingered with Winovich and the rest of the team.

“Last year, we played Penn State, definitely didn’t like that outcome," junior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp said. "It’s been sitting in the back of our minds. You don’t think about that because you have to prepare for a new team every single week, but now you can bring it here to the front of your mind as we go into this Penn State game.”

A victory over Penn State, like the victories over Wisconsin and Michigan State were, means more since it is revenge.

“The wins are definitely more satisfying knowing, not some much the wins themselves, but seeing our transition from last year’s team, to this year’s team and how much growth we’ve had,” Winovich said. “It’s really cool to see. And for me personally, it’s like I have eight quarters left in the Big House and my time is coming to an end here and it’s very special to me to see Michigan in a position where if I leave it, we’ll do big things here hopefully.”