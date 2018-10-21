In the AP poll, Michigan rose one spot to No. 5. Notre Dame moved up one spot to No. 3, Ohio State fell nine spots to No. 11, Penn State jumped up one spot to No. 17, Wisconsin rose three spots to No. 20.

Michigan rose two spots in the Amway Caches Poll rising to No. 5. Notre Dame moved up to No. 3, Ohio State fell seven spots after its loss to Purdue, Penn State stayed at No. 16 and Wisconsin stayed at No. 19.

In CBS's power rankings, Michigan moved up to No 6. Michigan moved up one spot to No. 4 in the Sagarin Rankings. In ESPN's Football Power Index, Michigan is No. 7 in the country.

After the victory over the Spartans, Michigan stayed at No. 4 in the S&P+ rankings. Ohio State fell three spots to No. 8, Notre Dame moved up to 7, Penn State fell to No. 10, Wisconsin moved up three spots to No. 13,