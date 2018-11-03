The Michigan defense has been shutting opponents down at an incredible rate seemingly every week this season, and Saturday's showdown with Penn State was no different.

The Wolverine attack held the Nittany Lions to just seven points, 184 yards (118 passing, 68 rushing), two-of-11 on third-downs, and forced three turnovers for good measure.

Everyone on the defensive side of the ball seemed to join the effort — redshirt junior viper Jordan Glasgow, fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich, junior linebacker Josh Uche and junior viper Khaleke Hudson all tallied at least one sack (Uche had two), while junior cornerback David Long and fifth-year senior cornerback Brandon Watson each recorded interceptions.

Watson's was a pick-six that occurred with nine seconds left in the third quarter, and increased U-M's lead to 28-0 at the time.

Penn State's offense recorded 12 possessions on the day, and went three-and-out on five of them. Perhaps even more impressively, PSU ran 47 total plays, but Michigan's defense held it to an average of just four yards per play.

As a result, U-M's defense has given up a total of 27 points over its last 12 quarters (since the Oct. 13 Wisconsin clash).

Uche explained after the triumph that the contest was personal for everybody involved, but perhaps even more so for defensive coordinator Don Brown, who admitted he made some coaching mistakes in last year's 42-13 blowout loss in Happy Valley.

“Last year’s game haunted him," Uche insisted. "Penn State tried to embarrass us last year and we weren’t about to let that happen again, so we did what we had to do and dominated.

"Coach Brown was definitely happy. We wanted the shutout, but he was all smiles.”

The Maize and Blue nearly got their first shutout of 2018, but the Nittany Lions found the end zone on a scoring run by redshirt junior quarterback Tommy Stevens with just 1:59 left in the game.

Winovich was also asked about the defensive mastermind after the win, and gave his take.

“Coach Brown was an interesting character tonight," the fifth-year senior laughed. "At some point, I expected his excited, happy attitude to come out that I’ve seen in other games. I’m not a master interpreter of how people’s emotions are, but the guy has bigger things on his mind.

"He’s already shifted to next week. He wants to keep this thing rolling. Coach Brown isn't complacent, and he’s not going to let us get complacent.”