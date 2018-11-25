It's hard to put into words how poorly Michigan's defense played in Saturday's 62-39 loss to Ohio State.

The Wolverines entered the day with the No. 1 defense in America (234.8 yards per game allowed), but yielded 567 to the Buckeye offense.

It was obvious from early on that Ohio State wasn't going to have trouble scoring the ball, marching 57 yards in six plays on its first drive of the game, culminating with a 24-yard touchdown pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins to freshman wideout Chris Olave.

The Buckeyes' next score came at the 9:08 mark of the second quarter when Haskins hit Olave once again, before the signal caller added a third TD pass of the first half when he found fifth-year senior wideout Johnnie Dixon wide open in the end zone from 31 yards out and 3:18 to go until halftime.

The scoring only picked up in the second half, though.

OSU's offense actually punted on its first possession of the second half, before tacking on a field goal on its second drive.

The floodgates really opened when redshirt junior running back Mike Weber ran it in from two yards out with 3:10 to go in the third quarter, which made the score 41-19 at the time.

A 78-yard touchdown run by fifth-year senior receiver Parris Campbell only a minute into the fourth frame and a one-yard touchdown pass to redshirt junior receiver K.J. Hill were Ohio State's first two scores of the game's final frame, before Campbell hauled in a 16-yard touchdown for OSU's final score of the day.

"In the third quarter especially, they ran a lot of speed plays that got out on the perimeter and got loose," head coach Jim Harbaugh recalled. "We also set them up in good field position with a couple turnovers, and of course the blocked punt contributed to the score as well."

As a whole, Michigan's defense gave up 318 passing yards 249 yards on the ground, both of which were season-highs.

The Maize and Blue had no answers for Haskins, who completed 19 of his 30 passes for 318 yards with five touchdowns and no picks.

Prior to Saturday, the most passing yards U-M's defense had allowed in a game were the 209 it gave up to SMU — on top of that, only one team had thrown more than one TD pass on Michigan's secondary in a game (SMU tossed three).

Michigan's front seven, meanwhile, actually did a good job of shutting down sophomore running back J.K. Dobbins (46 yards on 12 carries), but struggled with Weber (96 yards on 13 carries), and gave up a staggering 8.5 yards per play (its previous high was the 5.8 Wisconsin averaged on Oct. 13).

The unit that had been so good at forcing turnovers as of late (seven in the last three games) failed to take the ball away from the Ohio State offense.

“It’s tough," senior safety Tyree Kinnel admitted in the postgame. "It’s very unexpected. We fought through adversity, but we didn’t think we’d have to go through that much pain during a game. But you have to give them credit — they had a great game plan and they played extremely well.

“We made adjustments at halftime. We addressed the issues we had in the first half, and they came out and beat us with something else in the second half. Credit to them and their coaches because they had a great game plan, and they completely beat us today.”