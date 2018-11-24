The worst thing about finding yourself on the business end of a 62-39 avalanche at the bloody crags of your chief rival? Well, that’s a conundrum.

There are just too many options.

You can glance in the rearview mirror, painful as that might be. That makes it 2-16 against the Buckeyes since Jim Tressel brought his see-no-evil, hear-no-evil, do-plenty-of-evil brand of ball to Columbus.

It eventually got him fired, but no matter. The Buckeyes just keep on rolling, through scandals, scrapes and the scorn of scribes. Once upon a time, the Wolverines strutted over a 10-2-1 stretch in the series, regarding then-coach John Cooper as the battered buffoon.

The Buckeyes are on a tear — versus four Michigan coaches, mind you — that makes those numbers look modest. The crazed, building-burning, Wolverine-assaulting fury of Ohio State fans has been replaced with smirks and shrugs and mockery and a pinch of pity.