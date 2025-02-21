Michigan inks Dusty May to contract extension

University of Michigan head basketball coach Dusty May will be staying in Ann Arbor for the foreseeable future.

The university announced on Friday that it had inked May to a multi-year extension only a few weeks after M&BR first reported the news that the two were working toward a new deal.

"I am excited to announce that Dusty and I have agreed to a new multi-year contract," U-M athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. "His commitment to this University and the success of the men's basketball program has far exceeded our expectations and makes us all excited for what the future holds. I look forward to Dusty, Anna, and his family remaining a part of the fabric of this University and community for many years to come."

With the Indiana head coaching vacancy open, May’s name was quickly brought up as he was a former student manager for the Hoosiers program.

May shot down those rumors and the talk seemed to die right then and there.

Now, he will be staying with the program.

"I am grateful to Warde (Manuel), U-M President Santa Ono, and all the members of the Board of Regents for the trust and support they have given me as the head coach," May said in a statement. "My goal is to bring continued success to this historic program. We cannot reach that goal without the hard work that my staff and players put into this program. We have built a solid foundation; however, there is much more work to be done. I look forward to those challenges and what the future holds for me and my family in Ann Arbor."

In his first season at the helm, he has the Wolverines primed for an NCAA Tournament berth and in an excellent position to the win the Big Ten regular season title.

Terms of the deal were not released.