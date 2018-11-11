Michigan's defense did something in Saturday's 42-7 win over Rutgers it has seldom done this year — come out a little flat. Although the Scarlet Knights' first possession ended with a punt, they were still able to advance 26 yards before booting it away.

A three-and-out was the result of Rutgers' second drive, but its third series saw freshman running back Isaih Pacheco rip off an 80-yard touchdown run against the Michigan defense with 26 seconds left in the first quarter, giving his team some life and much-needed momentum.

"They faked a reverse," head coach Jim Harbaugh explained after the game. "[Fifth-year senior defensive end] Chase [Winovich] was playing zone read by the quarterback. I don’t know how they got inside or how we gave up the gap inside.

"We were in man-to-man coverage, and there was no secondary support there. It was a good play by them — they had a good plan that was well designed and well executed.

"They tried it a couple more times after that, but we made the adjustments and then stopped it for a one or two-yard gain the next time."

Pacheco's scoring run was the longest play Michigan had given up all year, and was a big reason Rutgers was able to rack up 193 total yards on the ground.

The Wolverine defense buckled down after the score, however.

Here is what Rutgers' next eight series looked like — punt, turnover on downs, halftime, punt, fumble, punt, punt, interception.

The turnovers forced by the Michigan defense were a fumble recovery from fifth-year senior defensive tackle Lawrence Marshall in the third quarter, and a pick from sophomore cornerback Ambry Thomas late in the fourth.

The Maize and Blue weren't able to rack up many tackles for loss or sacks, though, tallying four of the former and none of the latter.

They didn't need stops in the backfield to be successful — Rutgers only mustered 252 yards of offense, 11 first-downs (tied a season-low for the U-M defense), and a 4-of-12 mark on third-downs.