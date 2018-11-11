Defense/Special Teams Notes: Defense Bends Early, Never Breaks Vs. Rutgers
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan's defense did something in Saturday's 42-7 win over Rutgers it has seldom done this year — come out a little flat. Although the Scarlet Knights' first possession ended with a punt, they were still able to advance 26 yards before booting it away.
A three-and-out was the result of Rutgers' second drive, but its third series saw freshman running back Isaih Pacheco rip off an 80-yard touchdown run against the Michigan defense with 26 seconds left in the first quarter, giving his team some life and much-needed momentum.
"They faked a reverse," head coach Jim Harbaugh explained after the game. "[Fifth-year senior defensive end] Chase [Winovich] was playing zone read by the quarterback. I don’t know how they got inside or how we gave up the gap inside.
"We were in man-to-man coverage, and there was no secondary support there. It was a good play by them — they had a good plan that was well designed and well executed.
"They tried it a couple more times after that, but we made the adjustments and then stopped it for a one or two-yard gain the next time."
Pacheco's scoring run was the longest play Michigan had given up all year, and was a big reason Rutgers was able to rack up 193 total yards on the ground.
The Wolverine defense buckled down after the score, however.
Here is what Rutgers' next eight series looked like — punt, turnover on downs, halftime, punt, fumble, punt, punt, interception.
The turnovers forced by the Michigan defense were a fumble recovery from fifth-year senior defensive tackle Lawrence Marshall in the third quarter, and a pick from sophomore cornerback Ambry Thomas late in the fourth.
The Maize and Blue weren't able to rack up many tackles for loss or sacks, though, tallying four of the former and none of the latter.
They didn't need stops in the backfield to be successful — Rutgers only mustered 252 yards of offense, 11 first-downs (tied a season-low for the U-M defense), and a 4-of-12 mark on third-downs.
Will Hart Tallies Lowest Punting Average Of The Year
Michigan's special teams had a very quiet day, but perhaps the biggest takeaway from it was redshirt sophomore punter Will Hart's performance.
He had been averaging 48.9 yards per boot entering Saturday, but tallied a season-worst 41.7 on three punts against Rutgers.
With that being said, Hart was still able to down two of his kicks inside the Scarlet Knights' 20-yard line.
Redshirt sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin, meanwhile, connected on all six of his extra points, but did not attempt a field goal in the 20-30 mile-per-hour wind gusts.
No punts were brought back for Michigan's return men on the afternoon, while Thomas averaged 24.5 yards on two kick returns.
Miscellaneous Notes:
• The victory was U-M's ninth straight, marking the first time it has won that many games in a row since starting 9-0 in 2016.
• Rutgers compiled just 59 passing yards, which were a season-low for the Michigan defense. U-M's secondary entered the weekend allowing an average of 122.3 passing yards per contest.
• Saturday's showdown lasted just two hours and 51 minutes.
• After coming up with just six turnovers through their first six games of 2018, the Wolverines have since forced eight through their last five.
• Marshall's fumble recovery was the second of his career, with the other coming in last year's season-opening win over Florida. After the defense hadn't grabbed one through the first eight clashes, it has now recorded one in consecutive weeks (Winovich had a recovery last week against Penn State).
• Freshman cornerback Vincent Gray made his U-M debut, playing eight snaps on defense late in the game.
• Sophomore safety Brad Hawkins made his first career start in place of junior safety Josh Metellus, and posted five tackles.
"Josh had done something to himself on Thursday — a soft tissue deal," Harbaugh revealed afterward. "He's still working through that and really wanted to play, but we wanted see how it loosened up before the game. We were going with Brad as the starter and had Josh more in an emergency role."
• Sophomore defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon missed the affair with an illness, while both junior cornerback Lavert Hill and sophomore defensive end Kwity Paye left with injuries.
"Lavert is being evaluated for a concussion," Harbaugh noted. "Aubrey got sick the last two or three days we left for the game, and I'm not exactly sure what happened to Kwity."
• Rutgers became the fifth team U-M has limited to fewer than 10 points in 2018, and the third straight. In fact, the Wolverine defense has given up a total of 21 points its last three outings.
• After the Scarlet Knights' 4-of-12 third-down performance, Michigan has held its foes to an 8-of-46 (15 percent) mark on third-downs over its last four games.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook