Junior linebacker Devin Bush announced today that he would forego his senior season at Michigan and enter the 2019 NFL draft.

A team captain this past season, the Florida native had an outstanding three-year career at Michigan.

He primarily played special teams in 2016 as a freshman before exploding onto the scene in 2017, racking up 102 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.

His best season came this past year, though, when he took home both the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Year and Linebacker of the Year awards, and was named an Associated Press first-team All-American.