Former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene and defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen shared their thoughts on U-M's performance yesterday, and we've gathered up the highlights of what they said below:

The game as a whole: "I can't say I was surprised. Michigan tends to have these letdown games this time of year. There are things that caused me to think things aren't all rosy in Ann Arbor.

"I don't feel comfortable enough to say U-M has a real shot at the Big Ten championship yet. There were some good things out there and they'll take the win, but not enough of what I was looking for to be comfortable."

The offensive line: "When teams like Wisconsin come to town, the things this offensive line is doing cannot happen — not a low percentage of the time, they can't happen.

"The expectation is that no one touches the quarterback ever, and I'm not coming off that standard. SMU didn't give U-M anything that was dynamic, and it shouldn't have caused problems it did. The expectation is to execute all the time."

Defense: "SMU's offense executed on a lot of their throws. The defense yesterday played a lot like the offense at times — disinterested, unmotivated, and thought 'it's SMU and it's hot, the Big Ten starts next week so let's get out of here.'

"We had games like that 30 years ago, so I'm not criticize them a ton for that, but it has to be cleaned up because the margin for error in conference is zero."

Nebraska next week: "Things change once conference play starts. That'll be a different Nebraska team that comes in here.

"They'll play tough and hard, and Michigan will be ramped up too. It's time for this team to make a run to a championship, and this program needs to be a W. Others down the road are question marks, but this one needs to be a win."