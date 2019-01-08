After losing in its final two games of the season, Michigan fell to No. 14 in the final Associated Press poll. Michigan began the season at No. 14 and ended the season with the same ranking.

The Wolverines got as high as No. 4 in the poll this season.

All three teams Michigan lost to this season finished in the top-seven with Ohio State finishing at No. 3, Notre Dame at No. 5 and Florida at No. 7. Michigan had victories over Penn State and Northwestern who finished No. 17 and No. 21 respectively.

In 2016, Harbaugh had his highest finish at Michigan, ending the season at No. 10, while finishing No. 12 in 2015.