Michigan Wolverines Football Game at Iowa Canceled
As reported earlier, COVID-19 concerns put the Michigan - Iowa football game slated for Saturday night in Iowa City in jeopardy. It's now officially been canceled.
The announcement comes on the heels of the second cancellation of Indiana - Purdue set for 'Champions Week' and will be U-M's third missed game in a row.
The decision was made after conversations with medical experts, health advisors, and university administration, per a University release.
“In accordance with the Big Ten COVID-19 medical policies and health guidelines, we are without a significant number of players for this week’s game,” athletic director Warde Manuel said. “Couple that with the normal attrition due to injury, and we do not have enough available players at multiple position groups to field a team at Iowa. We have more student-athletes out this week compared to last week and the week prior.
“The number of positive tests over the past three weeks, which require a 21-day unavailability period, and the contact tracing requirements associated with those numbers has pushed our current list of unavailable student-athletes to over 50. This is a very unfortunate situation and we are disappointed that our program will not be able to finish the season against the Hawkeyes.
“I am very proud of the way that our players worked to try and get back onto the field but the numbers simply don’t support us taking the field on Saturday. This has been a very challenging and difficult 2020 for everyone and we want to make sure we are doing what is right for our student-athletes at every step along the way, and that ultimately is ensuring their health, safety and welfare.”
Rising COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing had previously shut down games with Maryland and Ohio State.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh said earlier this week he was excited about the match-up and getting his team back on the field.
"My thoughts are always that the schedule is made, you know the time, the place, the opponent, and then you prepare for the game. That's our total focus today and for the next six days," he said Monday.
U-M wasn't slated to practice today due to final exams, but was preparing to be back on the field Wednesday. Sources say much of Tuesday was spent limiting contact at Schembechler Hall after more positives COVID tests surfaced.
Watch for more on these developments in the hours to come ...
