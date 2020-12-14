 Xavier Worthy On Alabama Crimson Tide, Virtual In-Home With Michigan Wolverines, Upcoming Decision
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-14 20:54:33 -0600') }} football Edit

Xavier Worthy On Alabama, Virtual In-Home With Michigan, Upcoming Decision

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Xavier Worthy has taken an off the grid approach to recruiting ahead of National Signing Day.

The Rivals100 Fresno (Calif.) Central wide receiver, who will decide between Alabama and Michigan on Wednesday afternoon, deleted most of his Instagram posts and openly expressed frustrations with doing interviews.

While he admitted to having some fun on social media, Worthy said he took a step back from everything, so he could spend more time with his mother and make the most informed decision possible.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

“I just wanted to have an open mind heading into Wednesday,” Worthy said. “I wanted to have all the pressure off of me. I wanted to have 1-on-1 time with my mom, so we could talk about it for the rest of the week. I feel confident coming into signing day. Me and my mom made the decision.

"We asked: is this the place where you can see yourself at? Are they going to set you up for the future? What is this school going to provide you with after football? We just went into detail about that.”

As Worthy mentioned, his decision has been made, but everyone outside of his camp remains in the dark.

Michigan, which has held his commitment since July, made its final pitch this weekend as head coach Jim Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and Director of Recruiting Matty Dudek all jumped on a Zoom call with him over the weekend for a virtual in-home.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}