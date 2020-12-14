“I just wanted to have an open mind heading into Wednesday,” Worthy said. “I wanted to have all the pressure off of me. I wanted to have 1-on-1 time with my mom, so we could talk about it for the rest of the week. I feel confident coming into signing day. Me and my mom made the decision.

"We asked: is this the place where you can see yourself at? Are they going to set you up for the future? What is this school going to provide you with after football? We just went into detail about that.”

As Worthy mentioned, his decision has been made, but everyone outside of his camp remains in the dark.

Michigan, which has held his commitment since July, made its final pitch this weekend as head coach Jim Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and Director of Recruiting Matty Dudek all jumped on a Zoom call with him over the weekend for a virtual in-home.