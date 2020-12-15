Michigan TE Commit Louis Hansen Recaps Virtual In-Home
Louis Hansen is ready to put an end to the recruiting process.
While he’s not an early enrollee, the Rivals100 tight end out of Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian’s will take advantage of the early signing period and ink with Michigan on National Signing Day tomorrow.
For Hansen, it’s been a long time coming.
“I’m fired up,” Hansen said. “I’ve been waiting for this moment for a very long time. I told Don Brown that this moment would be coming four years ago (Hansen met Brown by chance at a local high school game). He probably thought I was crazy, but here we are.”
Hansen committed to Michigan over offers from Boston College, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, LSU, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin and several other major programs back in April.
While UCLA made a run late, Hansen remained fully locked in with U-M. And his decision was reaffirmed over the weekend as head coach Jim Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, tight ends coach Sherrone Moore, area recruiter Don Brown and Director of Recruiting Matty Dudek all jumped on a Zoom call for a virtual in-home visit.
