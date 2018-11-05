Michigan has become known for its stifling defense this season, as the Wolverines are allowing 48.5 fewer yards than any other team in the nation.

That dominance was on full display on Saturday when the Maize and Blue limited a high-powered Penn State offense to just 186 yards and seven points.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh has praised his team after every game this year — win or lose — and was quick to do so once again tonight on his Inside Michigan Football radio show this evening.

“Every position group did its job so well against Penn State,” he recalled. “It was the most helmet stickers we’ve ever passed out after a game, and they were all earned.

“Our coaches have also done a spectacular job of putting our players in the best positions to be successful on game days. The guys are confident their teammates will do their job and make plays. I notice how much our guys like to practice, and how happy they always are for one another.”

The U-M athletes were also happy to see two of their injured players return to prominent roles on Saturday.

Junior defensive end Rashan Gary saw his first game action in more than a month, while redshirt freshman wideout Tarik Black saw an extensive role after playing just two snaps all season prior to this weekend.

“Getting Gary back was a big lift for the club,” Harbaugh exclaimed. “Our receivers have also been outstanding, even when Tarik was injured. I’ve only counted four drops on the season, which is remarkable.

“Guys have been getting open and making the tough catches. [Sophomore] Nico [Collins] and [sophomore] Donovan [Peoples-Jones] are putting together great campaigns, and it was great getting [junior] Nate Schoenle and Tarik back.”

The success of Michigan’s offense this season, though, has been centered around the rushing attack, not the passing game.

Senior running back Karan Higdon has developed into one of the best backs in the nation (963 yards), while the offensive line has made incredible strides since putting on a dismal performance in the season-opener at Notre Dame.

As a result, U-M is now possessing the ball for 34:32 per game, which is fourth best in the country.

“Time of possession means the whole team is being productive,” Harbaugh explained. “It means the defense is getting the ball back for the offense and special teams is covering and protecting.

“It also shows the offense is getting positive plays. Our offensive line isn’t committing penalties or errors — Penn State’s strengths were sacks and TFLs, and we only gave up one sack on a screen play.

“We’ve had three or four false starts and only one holding penalty on the offensive line all year — there hasn’t been any illegal chop blocks, illegal men downfield calls, etc. That shows how disciplined they are.”

Finally, Harbaugh brought up on his own how electric Michigan Stadium was on Saturday in his postgame press conference, and reiterated that notion once again tonight.

“There was a lot of energy in that stadium,” he gushed. “They’re doing cool things during timeouts, like lighting up their phones and waving them around.

“It looks like there are twice as many people in each row — if they ever stood up, it appears as if there wouldn’t be enough room for people to sit back down. The players feed off it, and the fans like what they’re seeing.

“That’s how it should be — a packed stadium. I wear the headphones on both ears during the game and usually can’t hear anything, but I heard the crowd this game. I took them off a couple times just to hear how loud it was — it gave me chills.”