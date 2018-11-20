Bo Schembechler passed away during the week of The Game in November, 2006. AP Images

Bo Schembechler's son, Schemy, joined the 'Attack Each day' Harbaugh podcast today to discuss what it was like growing up with the legendary U-M coach as his father. Jim Harbaugh also chimed in and shared his memories of attending Michigan's practices as a child when his father, Jack, was on the staff. We have the highlights below:

Jim Harbaugh, on Jake Moody's performance this past Saturday:

"[Freshman kicker] Jake Moody just nodded his head when we told him he'd be kicking, and his expression never changed. He had the exact same reaction after he made six field goals. "We told him he had done a great job, and he just nodded and said 'thank you.' Jake was simply doing his job, as were [long snapper] Camaron Cheeseman and [redshirt sophomore punter] Will Hart. "Moody went out there and just put six of them right down the middle."

Jim Harbaugh, on Ohio State week:

"The best part is the competition. Their record says they're really good, and ours is really good too. "It's very exciting as a kid, as a player, as an adult and as a coach. It's better than Christmas, and is the best day of the year. "We're working hard to put our players in a position to be successful on Saturday."

Schemy Schembechler, on what it was like growing up in a football family:

"You'll always have a special place in the Schembechler family's hearts, Jim, because you knew how to push Bo's buttons. When Jack [Harbaugh] was on the staff, you [Jim] would often come around the building and act like you owned the place. "I loved spending time in [equipment manager] Jon Falk's office too, because I liked helping him do the laundry before and after practice. "I was never a great student and didn't like school, but what motivated me to get my homework done was the idea of getting to practice on time. "Rick Leach once locked me in the locker room all day when I was in fourth or fifth grade, and I didn't want to go in there anymore after that because I was terrified of him. "Bo would come home for dinner every single night, and Mom would always have it ready. There was that 40-minute window where he would come in and eat, and then go back to the office to watch film at night. "One of my favorite childhood stories involved the emergence of Anthony Carter. I remember telling Bo there was no way he was as good as Ralph Clayton, and Bo unloaded on me."

Jim Harbaugh, on attending Michigan's practices as a little kid:

"We would get in trouble during practice if we were playing a game and the ball accidentally went onto the practice field. I swear Bo had eyes in the back of his head. "I remember our names got screamed once — '[Jack] Harbaugh, get those darned kids off the field!' "We were always allowed to go to the practices, and I guess it was [Bo's wife] Millie's idea."

Jim Harbaugh:

"I've straight up copied Bo's philosophies and the way he coached and motivated players. Anyone who coached with him took so many lessons from him. "He is truly the greatest of all time, in my mind. The book 'Bo's Lasting Lessons' is a template for all coaches."

Schemy Schembechler:

"When you [Jim] said at your introductory press conference, 'I'm standing on the shoulders of giants,' it rung so true to me. You have great reverence for the elite coaches of Michigan's past — Bennie Oosterbaan, Fielding Yost, and all the other great coaches. "That's what's so special about coaching at Michigan, in my opinion — the reverence shown to the great coaches and players who have been here before."

Schemy Schembechler, on Michigan/Ohio State: