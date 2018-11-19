After he connected on all six of his field goal attempts in a 31-20 win over Indiana this past weekend, freshman kicker Jake Moody has been recognized as the Big Ten's Co-Special Teams Player of the Week (sharing the award with Nebraska kicker Barret Pickering, who made all three of his field goal attempts in the fourth quarter of a 9-6 victory over MSU).

Moody's six field goals were the most any U-M player had ever made in a single game, breaking the previous record of five held by current redshirt sophomore Quinn Nordin, Mike Gillette (1988), K.C. Lopata (2008) and J.D. Carlson (1990). In addition, it was the most field goals ever in a game between two Big Ten foes.

The freshman had never even attempted one before Saturday, and revealed in the postgame that he was used as the primary kicker due as a result of Nordin coming down with sickness.

Moody's six successful kicks were — in chronological order — from 32, 30, 31, 33, 23 and 29 yards, with his final kick of the day extending U-M's lead from 28-20 to 31-20 at the 2:37 mark of the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines are no stranger to players winning the award this season — sophomore wideout/punt returner Donovan Peoples-Jones was tagged with the accolade after he took a punt to the house against Nebraska on Sept. 22, and sophomore cornerback/kick returner Ambry Thomas also won it after running a kick back 99 yards for a touchdown against Notre Dame in the season-opener.

Here were some of the reactions on Twitter from Moody's record-setting performance: