Jake Moody Named Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player Of The Week
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
The #B1GFootball Co-Special Teams Players of the Week are @UMichFootball K Jake Moody and @HuskerFBNation K Barret Pickering. https://t.co/oV9kyF7NGT pic.twitter.com/RmtS1f2eZa— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 19, 2018
After he connected on all six of his field goal attempts in a 31-20 win over Indiana this past weekend, freshman kicker Jake Moody has been recognized as the Big Ten's Co-Special Teams Player of the Week (sharing the award with Nebraska kicker Barret Pickering, who made all three of his field goal attempts in the fourth quarter of a 9-6 victory over MSU).
Moody's six field goals were the most any U-M player had ever made in a single game, breaking the previous record of five held by current redshirt sophomore Quinn Nordin, Mike Gillette (1988), K.C. Lopata (2008) and J.D. Carlson (1990). In addition, it was the most field goals ever in a game between two Big Ten foes.
The freshman had never even attempted one before Saturday, and revealed in the postgame that he was used as the primary kicker due as a result of Nordin coming down with sickness.
Moody's six successful kicks were — in chronological order — from 32, 30, 31, 33, 23 and 29 yards, with his final kick of the day extending U-M's lead from 28-20 to 31-20 at the 2:37 mark of the fourth quarter.
The Wolverines are no stranger to players winning the award this season — sophomore wideout/punt returner Donovan Peoples-Jones was tagged with the accolade after he took a punt to the house against Nebraska on Sept. 22, and sophomore cornerback/kick returner Ambry Thomas also won it after running a kick back 99 yards for a touchdown against Notre Dame in the season-opener.
Here were some of the reactions on Twitter from Moody's record-setting performance:
Unsung hero: The holder!— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 18, 2018
Will Hart with a great hold for @UMichFootball, and kicker Jake Moody is having a heck of a day: pic.twitter.com/ibA7Hd6D5f
In his first career start as Michigan's placekicker, Jake Moody scored more points than Michigan State and Nebraska combined today.— Scott Bell (@sbell021) November 18, 2018
Perfect 6/6 in his debut.💯% Background info on Jake Moody: https://t.co/nlvRO8XqcZ @jmoods13 #Fab50 https://t.co/pPTDdRu8t1— Brandon Kornblue (@KornblueKicking) November 18, 2018
How many field goals would Jake Moody have to make today to have a reasonable shot at the Heisman?— Mike Persak (@MikeDPersak) November 17, 2018
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook