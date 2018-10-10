He had a play on Saturday that went viral where he was seen taking out Maryland junior nickel back Antoine Brooks, before sprinting toward redshirt junior defensive lineman Oseh Saine and throwing him to the ground.

One running back in particular who has been known for his pass blocking success has been junior Tru Wilson.

“The protection is a lot better, and the numbers and tape show it,” position coach Jay Harbaugh said this afternoon. “[Junior quarterback] Shea [Patterson] is so special with his ability to get us out of bad situations when we do have a slip-up in that area. We want to get to the point where he never has to do that though.”

The group has improved immensely in that regard in 2018, though, and it actually hasn’t even been much of an issue so far.

Last season’s running backs were infamous for their pass blocking struggles. which was one of the many factors for the 2017 offense's deficiencies.

Can we take in this play from #13 Tru Wilson..just bodying 2 guys in a row pic.twitter.com/TL8K3NVPye

“He asserted himself in the spring and fall as one of our best guys,” Harbaugh laughed. “Tru works hard at his technique and isn’t scared of anybody.

“Contact courage is something you either have at birth or you don’t. You don’t typically see guys improve that much at it.

“Tru is actually scared of his own snake, so he’s not totally impervious to scary things.”

Perhaps nobody on the team is better known for their contact courage than sophomore fullback Ben Mason. Harbaugh, however, chose to praise a different element of his game today.

“He’s unusually fast,” the coach exclaimed. “Ben really gets going quickly and is like a runaway train, which surprises people. Everyone rallies behind him because he has a genuine love for Michigan and for football.

“[Fifth-year senior fullback] Jared [Wangler] is also willing to endure big collisions. It was great to see him score his first touchdown on Saturday and hear the stadium go nuts. His hard work has really paid off — he’s a kid who does everything the right way.”

Another player who has seemingly done everything the right way since his arrival on campus is Patterson.

The team has raved about his leadership and positive attitude, and Harbaugh explained that it has led to a renewed confidence throughout the entire team.

“Shea is so positive and focused, and it has a big impact on our offense,” he admitted. “Our team never feels like we’re out of a game, and having a guy like him amplifies things.

“We’re a confident group right now. We’re mature enough to know it’s confidence, not arrogance — everyone understands we still have to prepare hard throughout the week for the opponent. It’s a healthy confidence when everyone approaches it that way.”

Finally, Harbaugh gave a brief update on junior running back Chris Evans, who has missed the last three games with injury.

“He’s ready to play,” the coach confirmed. “We’re expecting him to go this weekend.”