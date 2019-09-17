Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh reflected on U-M's bye week on today's 'Attack Each day' podcast, while also previewing Saturday's showdown at Wisconsin.

"In the NBA, they'll do one practice and three games a week."

"He was saying you need three good practices a week to predict being good in football. When he was here, they played once or twice a week but also had three knockdown, drag-out practices a week.

"He looks great and is in great shape, and we had a nice conversation about practice and the importance of it.

"My son, Jack, plays for the Ravens [football team here in Ann Arbor] and I got a chance to see John and Kathy Beilein there.

"We had some really good practices, especially the last two where execution was very good. It was all good and I was really pleased with the way everything went.

"Guys had a chance to get away on Friday and Saturday, and came back rested and with perfect attendance on Sunday.

"We have another good week ahead of us getting ready for the Badgers and it'll be a tough game on Saturday.

"Our guys get fired up to play every week. Some are making their first starts and are playing in their first games.

"They're understanding the importance of practice and that that's where improvement is made.

"[Wisconsin junior running back] Jonathan Taylor is a wonderful back and does so many things so well. You have to give him a lot of attention, but they have other play makers as well.

"[Junior quarterback] Jack Coan is really playing well, and we recruited him and had him on campus. I remember his competitiveness standing out, and he's doing a good job for them.

"Their defense is also good. John Beilein talked about Wisconsin football in the same light as Wisconsin basketball, in that their pipeline is set, their system is known, and there's always a guy who has been there for years just waiting to play.

"The poise factor and keeping your wits about you, and blocking out the noise and focusing on your task [will be important on the road].

"It'll be another week for guys to get healthy and get back to playing.

"[Freshman offensive tackle] Karsen Barnhart continues to be really impressive. He'll be playing at some point this season with the way he's gaining steam. It'd be great if we could redshirt him, but he's really coming on and I think he'll play quite a bit.

"[Freshman offensive tackle] Trevor Keegan is also coming on and those opportunity practices are valuable. [Freshman defensive tackle] Mazi Smith is getting better, and [redshirt freshman cornerback] Gemon Green is already participating and playing on special teams.

"[Cornerbacks coach] Mike Zordich has developed Gemon and [redshirt freshman] Vince Gray, who's starting in there with [junior] Ambry [Thomas].

"It also goes back to Jourdan Lewis, Channing Stribling and David Long — there's a cycle of guys who keep being good there."