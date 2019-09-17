“About a third of my graduating class went there. Every kid growing up in Wisconsin is a Badger fan, since there’s no other football schools there. They were there from the beginning and until the end in the recruiting process, and I loved Madison. Michigan is my home though and it’s a place that is special to me, and I definitely belong here."

— Senior left guard Ben Bredeson (who is from Hartland, Wis.), discussing the significance of Saturday's game in Madison.