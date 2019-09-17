The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 17
Tweets of the day
"I guess there's different levels of non-conference teams that people play these days. We look at Army as a top-25 type of team."— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 16, 2019
Jim Harbaugh talked with @WXYZDetroit about the win over Army, and looked ahead to Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/EWpBu9dPXf
.@CoachJim4UM has a 4-0 mark in conference openers as U-M's head coach.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 16, 2019
MICHIGAN MONDAY » https://t.co/D8rUHV2Lt7#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/lZ8nHfn5uy
Jonathan Taylor's been tearing up defenses for two-plus seasons.@CoachJim4UM knows the challenge of facing the @BadgerFootball RB.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 16, 2019
"You strive to try to contain a back like that. (It's) not a realistic thing to think you can stop him." pic.twitter.com/7xJ5TqvoZg
"This is a big game for us, big challenge."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) September 16, 2019
- @CoachJim4Um, on @UMichFootball's game at @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/L6hke3XgjD
JUST IN: Our home game vs. Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 28, has been announced as a Noon kickoff.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 16, 2019
The game will air on @BigTenNetwork. pic.twitter.com/vFH3jbWpms
A phenomenal story on captain Carlo Kemp, his football-fueled family and what he’s learned about life beyond football. 👇— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 16, 2019
[Be sure to check him on the Inside Michigan Football radio program, hosted by @JonJansen77, tonight at 7 p.m. on WXYT Radio (97.1 FM Detroit)]#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/wQle5ptcwN
It’s time to kickoff the B1G. @Jon_Run1 @UMichFootball #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/g53wNPUK61— Jon Runyan (@BIGJDR) September 16, 2019
Michigan’s Juwan Howard and an assistant will be in today to watch/meet with five-star junior Paolo Banchero, a source told @Stockrisers.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) September 16, 2019
Note: UM never offered, nor made his list of nine. Will be something to watch.
Thank to you all of our wonderful donors who helped make the @UMichFootball Performance Center a reality!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) September 16, 2019
This is state of the art: https://t.co/y430kS6tTm#GoBlue | #ThisIsMichigan pic.twitter.com/rVyVPZwBYo
JumpMan ‘20 〽️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/UkyQFZLTg5— Brenden (@BrendenRice) September 16, 2019
Watching ESPN's "The American Game" CFB150 series.— Mike Foss (@MikeFossWXYZ) September 16, 2019
👋 @Johnubacon pic.twitter.com/rw1bBGrkii
@umichbaseball Intro Videoshoot for 2020 season. And a big welcome to MSTV's latest addition @shelbylhodges. Glad to have her on board! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GJvvOWLCrn— mgobluetv (@mgobluetv) September 16, 2019
It has been an amazing three years, Michigan! I am forever grateful to be a part of the Michigan Athletics Family.— TJ Garske (@TJGarske) September 16, 2019
Thank you to everyone who made this journey so special.
Forever, #GoBlue! pic.twitter.com/WUPHK35hXs
How U-M's Wolverine Pathways program is paving students' way to higher education. https://t.co/dAx1H4RfSc— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 16, 2019
The Michigan men hold steady at #3 in the latest @USTFCCCA Great Lakes Regional Rankings#GoBlue https://t.co/qnEhKfpsol— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) September 16, 2019
Our Leaders of Industry Series brings innovators and icons together with alumni, and our first event is coming to Chicago later this month.— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 16, 2019
Tickets are free, but space is limited, so register today! https://t.co/wzKzOmB15b
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: What we Learned: Patterson Healing, Ambry Thomas' Miraculous Comeback, More
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Live Updates From Jim Harbaugh's Weekly Noon Press Conference
• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Videos: Harbaugh, Players Discuss the Challenges That Await at Wisconsin
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Into the Blue: Recruiting Scoop From the Road; Michigan Staff on the Trail
• Anthony Broome, Maize N Brew: Daily Brews: Michigan Opens Wisconsin Week as Rare Underdog in Harbaugh era
