Videos: Harbaugh, Players Discuss The Challenges That Await At Wisconsin
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh and three of his players met with the media this afternoon at Schembechler Hall to discuss this weekend's mammoth game at Wisconsin.
They each touched on the challenges the Badgers will present, and what it will take to grab a win at Camp Randall Stadium.
RELATED: What we Learned: Patterson Healing, Ambry Thomas' Miraculous Comeback, More
Head coach Jim Harbaugh
Senior left guard Ben Bredeson
Redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks
Junior cornerback Ambry Thomas
