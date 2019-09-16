News More News
Videos: Harbaugh, Players Discuss The Challenges That Await At Wisconsin

Chris Balas and Austin Fox
Writers
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh and three of his players met with the media this afternoon at Schembechler Hall to discuss this weekend's mammoth game at Wisconsin.

They each touched on the challenges the Badgers will present, and what it will take to grab a win at Camp Randall Stadium.

What we Learned: Patterson Healing, Ambry Thomas' Miraculous Comeback, More

Updates From Harbaugh's Weekly Presser

The Michigan Wolverines' football team has not won at Wisconsin since 2001 (losses there in 2005, 2007, 2009 and 2017).
The Michigan Wolverines' football team has not won at Wisconsin since 2001 (losses there in 2005, 2007, 2009 and 2017). (AP Images)

Head coach Jim Harbaugh

Senior left guard Ben Bredeson

Redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks

Junior cornerback Ambry Thomas

{{ article.author_name }}