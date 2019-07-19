The end of last season did not go the way the Michigan Wolverines wanted it to go. With a chance to make it to its first Big Ten Championship Game, the Wolverines lost to Ohio State 62-39 in the final game of the regular season. In Michigan’s bowl game against Florida, the Gators won 41-15. The loss to Michigan’s biggest rival left a bitter taste in the Wolverines’ mouths. Heading into 2019, they are using that game as motivation. “Individually, I know that everyone, at least me personally, and I’m pretty sure that everyone has that on their mind,” fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow said. “I mean there’s not one day that goes that I’m thinking about football that I don’t think about every single game that we’re playing, getting ready for the season and then our rivals and what’s happened in the past.”

Fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow discussed the Michigan Wolverines rivalry with Ohio State (Brandon Brown)

While the Wolverines aren’t focusing all their attention solely on beating Ohio State, Glasgow knows that the loss still sticks with defensive coordinator Don Brown. “I know Coach Brown was very upset with the outcome,” Glasgow said. “Obviously as players, we need to play better because our defense has no holes if everyone does their job, then it is going to be a zero-yard gain every time. Obviously as players we need to do better. I know that [Brown] was in some ways was upset about how the game turned out from a coaching perspective. “I don’t know if he’s going to handle it differently because I know he handles every game and every opponent with the utmost respect. He formulates great game plans every week.”

When the Buckeyes were asked about how they prepare for Michigan Thursday at the Big Ten Media Day, Ohio State’s players said a lot of their preparation was aimed at the Wolverines. Glasgow said that’s not how Michigan does things, but he added they work on getting better just in general. “There are a lot of different ways you can handle things,” Glasgow said. “Someone else’s process may be different than ours and that may have benefits, that may have determinants. As a team, Coach Harbaugh may have said that we don’t focus on Ohio State in terms of putting up Ohio State posters or saying, ‘Ok, we’re going to do this next nine on seven for Ohio State.’”