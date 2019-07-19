News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-19 21:08:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: TheWolverine.com Staff On Media Day

Chris Balas, Brandon Brown and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

TheWolverine.com Staff breaks down Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh's comments and more from Friday Media Day in Chicago.

Jim Harbaugh On Michigan As Big Ten Favorite: ‘That’s Where I'd Pick Us'

Michigan Wolverines Football: A Game On Foreign Soil? What We've Heard ...

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

O6ajhtfgr3vop38iapr9
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh didn't back down on his Urban Meyer comments Friday. (Brandon Brown)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}