Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: TheWolverine.com Staff On Media Day
TheWolverine.com Staff breaks down Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh's comments and more from Friday Media Day in Chicago.
Jim Harbaugh On Michigan As Big Ten Favorite: ‘That’s Where I'd Pick Us'
Michigan Wolverines Football: A Game On Foreign Soil? What We've Heard ...
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook