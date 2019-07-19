Michigan Wolverines Football: Ben Bredeson Wants To End Career On High Note
Heading into the 2019 season, the expectations couldn’t be any higher for the Michigan Wolverines.
Many national outlets are predicting that U-M will win the Big Ten this season. Senior left guard Ben Bredeson has heard the outside noise and understands where the predications are coming from.
Instead of worrying about those expectations, the Wolverines are concentrating on the team they have.
“We just focus on ourselves,” Bredeson said. “When you look around at the talent in the room, the guys we have, with the coaches we have, you’d be hard pressed to find a team that could beat on paper. It’s going to take us screwing up ourselves to get beat. That’s why we’re focusing on ourselves trying to win every single day.”
Entering his final season at Michigan, Bredeson has been an integral part of the Wolverines’ senior class as he has been a stalwart along the offensive line. He’s been through a lot with the program and wants to end his career in a good way.
“The senior class that I’m lucky to be a part of, we’ve been at this, we’re going on our fourth year and we’ve seen the ups and we’ve seen the downs of the last few years,” Bredeson said. “We’re trying to leave on the highest note possible and give the program what it is needs which is a championship.”
Bredeson wants to improve on how last season ended after Michigan lost its final two games of the season. The Wolverines don’t want that to happen again this season.
“It leaves a taste in your mouth that you’re always going to have until the next season comes around,” he said. “Dropping the game against Ohio State, then losing the bowl game. It never goes well.”
To get that bad taste out of their mouths, Michigan hired Josh Gattis as its new offensive coordinator this offseason.
Gattis brings a different offensive approach to the Wolverines.
“We’re just going to get the playmakers the ball every single time,” Bredeson said. “Coach Gattis’ big thing is speed in space. If we can get these playmakers the ball enough out in the open field, they can make a guy miss and turn these seven yard plays into 70-yard plays.”
Bredeson is a big fan of the offense and said he loves the scheme.
“It’s a blast,” Bredeson said. “It’s one of those offenses where you could score on every single play, depending on what happens. It’s always a little bit of a thrill going into it. It’s fun once you get the defense on their heels.”
With high expectations and a new offense, Bredeson is confident heading into the fall. He’s part of a recruiting class that has been solely coached by Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.
“It’s a different identity than we have had in years past,” Bredeson said. “Having the full Harbaugh class in there. Everybody knows what is expected. There is no excuses. Everybody knows what we were brought here to do.”
