Heading into the 2019 season, the expectations couldn't be any higher for the Michigan Wolverines. Many national outlets are predicting that U-M will win the Big Ten this season. Senior left guard Ben Bredeson has heard the outside noise and understands where the predications are coming from. Instead of worrying about those expectations, the Wolverines are concentrating on the team they have. "We just focus on ourselves," Bredeson said. "When you look around at the talent in the room, the guys we have, with the coaches we have, you'd be hard pressed to find a team that could beat on paper. It's going to take us screwing up ourselves to get beat. That's why we're focusing on ourselves trying to win every single day."

Senior left guard Ben Bredeson was a representative for the Michigan Wolverines at the Big Ten Media Day. (Brandon Brown)

Entering his final season at Michigan, Bredeson has been an integral part of the Wolverines’ senior class as he has been a stalwart along the offensive line. He’s been through a lot with the program and wants to end his career in a good way. “The senior class that I’m lucky to be a part of, we’ve been at this, we’re going on our fourth year and we’ve seen the ups and we’ve seen the downs of the last few years,” Bredeson said. “We’re trying to leave on the highest note possible and give the program what it is needs which is a championship.” Bredeson wants to improve on how last season ended after Michigan lost its final two games of the season. The Wolverines don’t want that to happen again this season. “It leaves a taste in your mouth that you’re always going to have until the next season comes around,” he said. “Dropping the game against Ohio State, then losing the bowl game. It never goes well.”