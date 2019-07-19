Videos: Bredeson, Glasgow, Hudson Discuss Michigan's 2019 Season
The Michigan Wolverines football program brought senior left guard Ben Bredeson, fifth-year senior viper Jordan Glasgow and senior viper Khaleke Hudson to Big Ten Media Days in Chicago this week, and the trio spoke about the 2019 campaign this afternoon.
Senior left guard Ben Bredeson
Fifth-year senior viper Jordan Glasgow
Senior viper Khaleke Hudson
