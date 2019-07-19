News More News
Videos: Bredeson, Glasgow, Hudson Discuss Michigan's 2019 Season

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
The Michigan Wolverines football program brought senior left guard Ben Bredeson, fifth-year senior viper Jordan Glasgow and senior viper Khaleke Hudson to Big Ten Media Days in Chicago this week, and the trio spoke about the 2019 campaign this afternoon.

RELATED: Harbaugh: Plan is for Shea Patterson, Dylan McCaffrey to Both Play


Senior left guard Ben Bredeson has a chance to be named a two-time captain for the Michigan Wolverines football program. (Brandon Brown)

Senior left guard Ben Bredeson

Fifth-year senior viper Jordan Glasgow

Senior viper Khaleke Hudson

