Harbaugh wouldn't phrase it that way, of course, but he did say Friday at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago both could play, and in every game this season. The quarterback position was one of the reasons they moved to a heavy run/pass option offense, he told reporters, and he loves both senior Shea Patterson and redshirt sophomore Dylan McCaffrey.

"It was really the quarterback position. Shea Patterson and Dylan McCaffrey, their explosive ability to throw and run," Harbaugh said. "They’re used to that. Shea found that was better [for him], and we went more to it as the season went on last year.

"Also, Dylan’s ability to get out and go, run and the tremendous running ability he has. They're comfortable. Shea in that up tempo, no huddle offense ... it's spread out just a little bit more and helps those two quarterbacks. It was really driven by that force."

Patterson threw for 2,600 yards a year ago and returns with something to prove, but McCaffrey had a great spring. Harbaugh said the plan right now is to play both.

"Where it stands right now, that could change later — or not — is I see them both playing," he said. "As it stands now, I see maybe redefining what a starter is. Like I talked about with defensive ends … you could see that. I just see them both that you want to get both on the field, either at the same time or separately."

He wasn't talking about position switches, he clarified.

"I'm really not talking about playing them both at the same time," he said. "It's really going to be they're both playing quarterback during the same game. That's probably where it stands now … and in every game."