“[Fifth-year senior] Khaleke Hudson mentioned to me that of all the guys he’s been most impressed with, Zach Charbonnet is at the top of the list. Things are going well at the running back position for us.”

“It’s going well. Christian’s having a really good summer,” he said. “Zach is rock solid and having a great summer. Reports are really great on Zach Charbonnet. … He’s been termed a lot like Ben Mason. Strength coaches are saying he’s a “stalker” like [fullback] Mason, stalks things, living in the weight room all the time, Zach and Ben Mason. They’re right up there at the top of that list.

First, the running backs. Harbaugh said both redshirt freshman Christian Turner and true freshman Zach Charbonnet are healthy and looking good.

CHICAGO — Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines football team was picked first in the Big Ten in a vote of Big Ten media. He provided several very interesting tidbits on his team during Big Ten Media Day in Chicago.

Harbaugh said they wanted to play Turner more last year, but a hand injury and other maladies crept up every time they thought about putting him in. It’s clear they like him, though. He also said Ben VanSumeren is “ripped” and more elusive at running back than he thought.



All the receivers appear to be healthy, Harbaugh said, adding he’d know for sure in a week and a half but that it looked good. That’s good news given junior Donovan Peoples-Jones’ questionable status this summer.

On the offensive line, Harbaugh said he really likes what he’s seen from redshirt sophomore Jalen Mayfield at right tackle.

“I just like watching No. 73 on film,” he said. “He’s very athletic.”

He’s also in a fight with redshirt sophomore Andrew Stueber for the job. Harbaugh said he could envision scenarios down the road (this year if something would happen to one of the guards) in which those two would be the starting tackles.

The guards are in great shape. He confirmed what we’ve been saying about Mike Onwenu being in the best shape he’s been in since arriving at Michigan, and he loves what he’s seen from senior Ben Bredeson in that respect, as well.

He credited strength coach Ben Herbert and his staff for making it happen, noting, “he’s the best I’ve ever been around” and said this should be the best offensive line he’s had at Michigan.

On defense, Harbaugh confirmed what we’d reported earlier this week about a corner “working through something.” It’s junior Ambry Thomas, and Harbaugh would only say they were hopeful he would return by the start of the season but couldn’t guarantee anything. They prefer to keep freshman Daxton Hill at safety and still like redshirt frosh Vincent Gray a lot, but the numbers aren’t great there.

Harbaugh also said he’d really like to see his team improve inside pass rush when asked for one thing he’d like to see get better.

“Really getting pressure from the inside guys,” he said. “We have a chance to do that this year, some athleticism with [redshirt sophomore] Donovan Jeter, [redshirt junior] Mike Dwumfour, [junior] Ben Mason. These guys have that capability.”

He loves grad transfer Mike Danna (Central Michigan).

“He has been so good … all reports from everybody are that he has a high level of athleticism, strength and desire there and a high leadership level Mike’s been giving the football team this summer,” he said. “You start to see guys there that can play.

"There are reinforcements and top line guys, but it changes the way you look at starters. Aidan Hutchinson is going to play, Kwity Paye, Josh Uche, Mike Danna is going to play. What’s that going to mean?”

He believes a lot of them can be on the field at the same time when defensive coordinator Don Brown gets creative.

Harbaugh also said the linebackers were young and talented, naming junior Josh Ross and redshirt frosh Cam McGrone first on the inside. At safety, senior Josh Metellus could easily have been chosen to make the trip to Chicago, too. He’s been a great leader and is in great shape.

“He’s young for his age,” Harbaugh said, noting he’s made great strides physically.

Finally, he was asked multiple times by Ohio State beat writers if he was “poking the bear” when it came to his comments about controversy following Urban Meyer if there was “intent” involved. He said he didn’t get into animal analogies.

“I don’t know why people are so afraid to say what they think,” he added.