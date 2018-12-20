Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear! Michigan senior running back Karan Higdon announced today on Instagram that he'd sit out the Peach Bowl. He joins juniors Rashan Gary and Devin Bush in making the decision to skip the game. Bush announced yesterday he'd forego his senior season to prepare for the NFL Draft while continuing to heal from a hip injury suffered at Ohio State. Gary

Higdon said this fall he might have left for a shot at the NFL last year if he had reached 1,000 yards. He fell nine short. He racked up 1,194 yards rushing this season in his best year as a Wolverine. Junior Chris Evans is expected to start the Peach Bowl, while junior Tru Wilson will also likely get more carries. Freshman Christian Turner can play without compromising his eligibility since he hasn't played in four games. O'maury Samuels was recently dismissed from the team and is not an option, limiting U-M's depth. On a related note, Gary announced he was starting his own agency, Rashan Gary Sports. NFL agent Ian Clarke is joining the company and is Gary's primary agent. Gary will train at Michael Johnson Performance in Texas, and he is expected to be a top 15 pick overall.