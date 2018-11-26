Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

“I would like to thank my higher power, my family, the University of Michigan and the students and the fans, but I will be foregoing my senior season to make a dream come true to declare for the draft,” Gary said in the video.

Gary announced in a video Monday morning that he will be entering the NFL Draft following this season.

Junior defensive end Rashan Gary will not be coming back to Michigan for his senior season.

According to many different analysts and draft projection sites, Gary is projected to be picked in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

On ESPN's Todd McShay 2019 Big Board, Gary was his fifth ranked player.

"Two years after he arrived in Ann Arbor as the most celebrated recruit in the country, Gary has somehow matched they hype," McShay wrote. "A powerful run defender and edge setter, he has an outstanding combination of size and athleticism and will fit any scheme: explosive, sudden and a nightmare to block."

ESPN's Mel Kiper ranks Gary as his No. 8 prospect.

"He dominates when he's at his best; he just manhandles offensive lineman," Kiper wrote. "He has a high ceiling. The problem? Consistency. A defender this big and this talented should create more pressure and disruptions. The former No. 1 overall recruit disappears too often for my liking. Gary could play end in a 3-4 defense or three-technique in a 4-3."



WalterFootball.com has Gary at No. 9 on their Big Board.

In his Michigan career, Gary had 9.5 sacks, 23.0 tackles for loss and 119 tackles. This season, he had 3.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss in only nine games after missing three games due to injury.