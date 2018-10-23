Michigan sideline reporter Doug Karsch put news of the U-M-MSU pre-game dust-up on the air as it happened.

In this From The Sidelines segment, he talked about those moments, the fallout, and what it means, long term. He also talked extensively about the game.

Here’s Karsch, touching on…

• An early indicator that Michigan would be ready for MSU: “The week before, Michigan had beaten Wisconsin. Obviously, that was a huge win, and the way they did it was really impressive. It started to change perceptions about Michigan.

“The game is over, and I’m walking up the tunnel, and right behind me, I hear a player going, ‘I CAN’T WAIT FOR NEXT WEEK! I CAN’T WAIT FOR NEXT WEEK!’

“I turn around, and it’s [sophomore defensive tackle] Aubrey Solomon. The clock had barely hit zero on Wisconsin, and already, at least one of the players was glad to have that game behind him, and was into game-week mode already.”