News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-14 10:25:12 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football: Karsch, From The Sidelines – Alabama, Part I

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan’s man on the sidelines and 97.1 The Ticket’s Doug Karsch gives us his perspective on what he saw down low during Michigan’s 35-16 loss to Alabama in the Citrus Bowl. Here’s Part One.

On Michigan’s staff blocking signs and protecting the huddle on the sidelines after rumblings of alleged “sign stealing” by Ohio State made the rounds: “The story got out there, I think it was you guys that published it, about Ohio State allegedly stealing signals. I’m going to presume that story got out there by the time they were already in Orlando. So early in the game, you notice them holding up flags so the coaches can signal in plays … it couldn’t be seen from the press box.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh fell to 1-4 in bowl games with a loss to Alabama in the Citrus Bowl.
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh fell to 1-4 in bowl games with a loss to Alabama in the Citrus Bowl. (AP Images)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}