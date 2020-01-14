Michigan’s man on the sidelines and 97.1 The Ticket’s Doug Karsch gives us his perspective on what he saw down low during Michigan’s 35-16 loss to Alabama in the Citrus Bowl. Here’s Part One.

On Michigan’s staff blocking signs and protecting the huddle on the sidelines after rumblings of alleged “sign stealing” by Ohio State made the rounds: “The story got out there, I think it was you guys that published it, about Ohio State allegedly stealing signals. I’m going to presume that story got out there by the time they were already in Orlando. So early in the game, you notice them holding up flags so the coaches can signal in plays … it couldn’t be seen from the press box.