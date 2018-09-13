In short, the Mustangs are without playmakers on both sides of the ball. This is the Wolverines’ easiest game on the schedule (though Rutgers says, "Hello!"), and U-M should coast.

SMU junior quarterback Ben Hicks’ quarterback rating for the season now stands at 8.6 — not a misprint — after a 1.3 against the Horned Frogs. By comparison, Michigan junior Shea Patterson is currently at 147.8 through two contests, including a tough road game at Notre Dame.

The Mustangs lost their opener to North Texas, 46-23, before getting handled by TCU last week. They actually jumped out to a 9-0 lead before caving in a rain-soaked affair, getting outscored 28-0 in the second half.

Western Michigan was not a great test for Michigan, even with its playmakers on offense. That squad might look like the Denver Broncos compared to SMU, this week’s opponent.

Play sound, assignment football on defense: SMU likes to get the ball to its skill position players on the perimeter and try to make plays in space, though they aren’t as explosive as they need to be to make that work against good teams. Their big play last week, a 51-yard touchdown run by running back Braeden West, was the result of horrible tackling on a play that should have been stopped at the line of scrimmage.



But the tempo is ‘fast break’ quick, and U-M needs to be prepared.

“Be assignment sound,” linebackers coach Al Washington said Wednesday of the defensive key. “When they space you out like that, it’s no different than triple option back in the day. You’ve got a job, and you’ve got to do your job. Everyone’s eyes need to be where they need to be.”

Hit on medium-range to explosive plays, especially through the air: SMU ranks 111th in passing yardage allowed per game, giving up 307.5 yards per game. According to CFBStats.com, the Mustangs also rank 114th (out of 129 teams) on plays of 10 or more yards allowed, having given up 37 in only two games. Nine of those have gone for 20 yards or more (tied for 74th).

The Mustangs have allowed 11 rushes of 10 yards or more, 89th nationally, but haven’t allowed them to go the distance, allowing only one carry over 30 yards and none over 40. They’ve also allowed only one big passing play over 40 yards, indicating there’s probably going to be room on the intermediate routes.

Protect the quarterback and don’t turn it over: That’s one of the ways mismatches turn into uncomfortable games. The Wolverines did a much better job protecting the ball against Western Michigan after turning it over twice on the road at Notre Dame. Both giveaways in South Bend were the result of poor protection up front, and though there were still some breakdowns last Saturday, it was much better (albeit against a poor defensive team).

The task this weekend is to continue to communicate better up front to pick up stunts and twists from opposing defenses and keep junior quarterback Shea Patterson clean.

The Breakdown: This is a complete mismatch on both sides of the ball, and one of those games in which the Wolverines should show little and work on the basics they really want to improve. That includes getting the young offensive linemen more time with the ones, more action for the banged-up interior defensive line and some rest for the guys nursing injuries before Big Ten play starts next week.

SMU doesn’t have the offensive firepower to score quickly, and its defense is suspect. It would be disappointing if the Mustangs were in this game at halftime.