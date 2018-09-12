Ticker
Videos: Warinner, Washington Pleased With Respective Position Groups

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Ed Warinner is in his first year at Michigan.
Brandon Brown

Offensive line coach Ed Warinner and linebackers coach Al Washington met with the media today to discuss how pleased they've been with their respective position groups.

Offensive line coach Ed Warinner


Linebackers coach Al Washington



