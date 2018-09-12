Videos: Warinner, Washington Pleased With Respective Position Groups
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Offensive line coach Ed Warinner and linebackers coach Al Washington met with the media today to discuss how pleased they've been with their respective position groups.
Offensive line coach Ed Warinner
Linebackers coach Al Washington
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook