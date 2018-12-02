Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

We've rounded up where outlets from around the country have projected Michigan to go, and have the complete breakdown below:

With the regular-season and conference championship Saturday now concluded, experts have made their final projections on where each bowl-eligible team will wind up today.

Even though ESPN's show starts at noon, the College Football Playoff field won't be unveiled until 12:30 p.m. ET. The full CFP rankings will be announced at 2. The New Year's Six bowl matchups will be announced at 3.

• ESPN experts Mitch Sherman and Kyle Bonagura each have Michigan playing Florida in the postseason, but in different bowl games.

The former has the Wolverines playing the Gators in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 29, while the latter has them facing Florida in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day.

• Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report also has the Maize and Blue in the Peach Bowl taking on the Gators.

• Stewart Mandel of The Athletic continued the trend of Michigan vs. Florida, with the two squaring off in the Peach Bowl.

• Brett McMurphy, who refers to himself as "America's own College Football Insider" on Twitter, also has the Maize and Blue matching up with the Gators in the Peach Bowl.

• CBS Sports' Jerry Palm joined the party as well in projecting U-M to play Florida in the Peach Bowl.

• It was much of the same from Erick Smith of USA Today — Wolverines vs. Gators in the Peach Bowl.

• CollegeFootballNews.com stuck with the theme and has Michigan playing Florida in the Peach Bowl.

• Bryan Fischer of NBC Sports had the same mindset as everybody else — U-M vs. the Gators in the Peach Bowl.

• Yahoo Sports' projection — The Maize and Blue vs. Florida in the Peach Bowl.