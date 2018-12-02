Bowl Projections Are In Unanimous Agreement On U-M's Postseason Opponent
With the regular-season and conference championship Saturday now concluded, experts have made their final projections on where each bowl-eligible team will wind up today.
We've rounded up where outlets from around the country have projected Michigan to go, and have the complete breakdown below:
• ESPN experts Mitch Sherman and Kyle Bonagura each have Michigan playing Florida in the postseason, but in different bowl games.
The former has the Wolverines playing the Gators in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 29, while the latter has them facing Florida in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day.
• Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report also has the Maize and Blue in the Peach Bowl taking on the Gators.
• Stewart Mandel of The Athletic continued the trend of Michigan vs. Florida, with the two squaring off in the Peach Bowl.
• Brett McMurphy, who refers to himself as "America's own College Football Insider" on Twitter, also has the Maize and Blue matching up with the Gators in the Peach Bowl.
• CBS Sports' Jerry Palm joined the party as well in projecting U-M to play Florida in the Peach Bowl.
• It was much of the same from Erick Smith of USA Today — Wolverines vs. Gators in the Peach Bowl.
• CollegeFootballNews.com stuck with the theme and has Michigan playing Florida in the Peach Bowl.
• Bryan Fischer of NBC Sports had the same mindset as everybody else — U-M vs. the Gators in the Peach Bowl.
• Yahoo Sports' projection — The Maize and Blue vs. Florida in the Peach Bowl.
TheWolverine's Drew Hallett Gives his Take:
Hallett also forecasted U-M to play the Gators in the Peach Bowl, and explained why on The Fort below:
"All of the favorites won the pertinent games this weekend," he wrote. "Therefore, the four highest-ranked teams eligible for the "access" bowls (Peach and Fiesta) should remain Michigan, UCF, LSU, and Florida.
"LSU and Florida won't be paired because they're SEC teams. UCF will be sent to the Fiesta because they played in the Peach last season. I thought there was a possibility that the Peach could try to arrange a Florida-UCF matchup for the unofficial Florida championship, but CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd reported Saturday morning that the Peach would not attempt to arrange such a matchup.
"Thus, Michigan will be sent to the Peach, and because I doubt that the committee would want to set up a Florida-UCF showdown across the country from their campuses, it will be LSU-UCF in the Fiesta and Michigan-Florida in Peach."
