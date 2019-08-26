The transfers of redshirt sophomore Benjamin St-Juste and redshirt freshman Myles Sims in May lightened the position even further, with senior Lavert Hill residing as the unquestioned elder statesman of the group.

Cornerback was already a position of concern heading into fall camp for the Michigan Wolverines’ football team, and that notion was only strengthened when junior Ambry Thomas came down with colitis.

Many thought he would follow his counterpart, David Long, off the to the NFL following last year, but Hill decided to return to Ann Arbor in 2019 for one final go-round.

“I had some unfinished business I had to take care of here,” he said today. “I came here to win, so I needed to come back to try and do that again.

“I don’t feel pressure because we’ve been doing this our whole lives — we just need to come together as one and win a Big Ten championship.”

Hill was asked if the seniors and fifth-year seniors feel a sense of urgency as a result of not having won a conference title yet, and the veteran cornerback admitted the feeling is present.

“The urgency is there,” Hill noted. “We push each other harder and harder because we’ve never won anything since we’ve been here, so we’re making sure we come out with something in our last year.”

Hill’s older brother, Delano, played at U-M from 2013-16 and now resides with the Seattle Seahawks, and provided his younger brother with some outstanding advice heading into his senior season.

“He told me not to take it for granted and to have fun,” the younger Hill revealed. “He also said the time will pass and you’ll move on.”

Many believe 2019 could finally be the season Michigan reclaims the Big Ten crown, due to the new offense the team has installed under first-year coordinator Josh Gattis.

Hill not only had praise for the offense in general today, but specifically for the wideouts.