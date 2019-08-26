Lavert Hill — We Just Need To 'Come As One And Win A Big Ten Championship'
Cornerback was already a position of concern heading into fall camp for the Michigan Wolverines’ football team, and that notion was only strengthened when junior Ambry Thomas came down with colitis.
The transfers of redshirt sophomore Benjamin St-Juste and redshirt freshman Myles Sims in May lightened the position even further, with senior Lavert Hill residing as the unquestioned elder statesman of the group.
Many thought he would follow his counterpart, David Long, off the to the NFL following last year, but Hill decided to return to Ann Arbor in 2019 for one final go-round.
“I had some unfinished business I had to take care of here,” he said today. “I came here to win, so I needed to come back to try and do that again.
“I don’t feel pressure because we’ve been doing this our whole lives — we just need to come together as one and win a Big Ten championship.”
Hill was asked if the seniors and fifth-year seniors feel a sense of urgency as a result of not having won a conference title yet, and the veteran cornerback admitted the feeling is present.
“The urgency is there,” Hill noted. “We push each other harder and harder because we’ve never won anything since we’ve been here, so we’re making sure we come out with something in our last year.”
Hill’s older brother, Delano, played at U-M from 2013-16 and now resides with the Seattle Seahawks, and provided his younger brother with some outstanding advice heading into his senior season.
“He told me not to take it for granted and to have fun,” the younger Hill revealed. “He also said the time will pass and you’ll move on.”
Many believe 2019 could finally be the season Michigan reclaims the Big Ten crown, due to the new offense the team has installed under first-year coordinator Josh Gattis.
Hill not only had praise for the offense in general today, but specifically for the wideouts.
“This offense is way better,” he said. “They’re faster and more comfortable, and have been trying to kick our butts every day. They’re real savvy.”
As for who the toughest receiver to cover in practice is…
“[Junior] Nico Collins, but not by far,” he smiled. “We still have [redshirt sophomore] Tarik Black, [junior] Donovan Peoples-Jones and [sophomore] Ronnie Bell as well.
“Nico doesn’t really drop the ball — we’re happy if he drops it. Tarik actually got better with his quickness and ability to catch the ball in traffic.
“To me, it’s the best group in the nation. There’s some big guys, and small and quick guys — it’s the whole package and one of the best.”
• With Thomas expected to miss the first month of the season, it is widely assumed that redshirt freshman Vincent Gray will start opposite Hill at cornerback.
Though the youngster has appeared in just two games in his career, the senior believes he is up for the challenge.
“He’s handled it pretty well," Hill said, referring to Gray's added reps. "Vincent is a real good athlete, so that’s nothing new. I try to take on a role as a leader, but I know the younger guys will step up to the plate if Ambry isn’t ready.”
• Junior Brad Hawkins appears to be one of the most versatile athletes in the secondary, with him now expected to start at safety after head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed he was the club's starting nickelback in the spring.
Hill decided to take the praise for Hawkins a step further.
“Brad is one of the top cover guys on the team," the Detroit native exclaimed. "He’s my roommate too, so I’ll praise him a little bit. He’s just a really good player.”
