Mattison Talks Gary's Return, While Partridge Discusses U-M's Special Teams
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Defensive line coach Greg Mattison and special teams/safeties coach Chris Partridge both met with the media this afternoon to discuss their respective position groups, along with the team's mentality heading into the Rutgers contest this weekend.
Defensive line coach Greg Mattison
Special teams/safeties coach Chris Partridge
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook