Video: Harbaugh, Players Talk Michigan State Rivalry, Magnitude Of The Game

Austin Fox and Chris Balas
Writers
Michigan will play at MSU next Saturday at noon.
Lon Horwedel

Jim Harbaugh and five of his Wolverine players met with the media this afternoon to discuss this weekend's monstrous showdown with MSU.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh

Redshirt sophomore tight end Nick Eubanks


Fifth-year senior defensive tackle Lawrence Marshall


Sophomore receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones


Sophomore linebacker Josh Ross


Junior running back Tru Wilson


