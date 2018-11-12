Before we move on to Saturday's Senior Day showdown against Indiana, we take a quick look back at this past weekend's 42-7 annihilation of Rutgers.

With Michigan leading 7-0 and just 26 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Rutgers began a drive at its own 20-yard line.

Freshman running back Isaih Pacheco took a handoff and showed off his blazing speed on his way to an 80-yard touchdown run, not even getting touched until fifth-year senior cornerback Brandon Watson got a hand on him at the five-yard line.

The score knotted the game at 7-7 and gave the Scarlet Knights some brief hope.

Pacheco's touchdown was exactly what Michigan needed to wake up though, as it finished the game on a 35-0 run from that point on.