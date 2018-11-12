Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-12 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football: Monday Morning Quarterbacking

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Ra1dzrhycdgcovkpe7op
Junior quarterback Shea Patterson's 17-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio this year is the second best mark in the Big Ten.
AP Images

Before we move on to Saturday's Senior Day showdown against Indiana, we take a quick look back at this past weekend's 42-7 annihilation of Rutgers.

Key Moment of the Game:

With Michigan leading 7-0 and just 26 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Rutgers began a drive at its own 20-yard line.

Freshman running back Isaih Pacheco took a handoff and showed off his blazing speed on his way to an 80-yard touchdown run, not even getting touched until fifth-year senior cornerback Brandon Watson got a hand on him at the five-yard line.

The score knotted the game at 7-7 and gave the Scarlet Knights some brief hope.

Pacheco's touchdown was exactly what Michigan needed to wake up though, as it finished the game on a 35-0 run from that point on.

Cei738tqeyxlvoum8gr8

Three Things That Worked:

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}