Junior quarterback Shea Patterson has an 18-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio on the year. Per Kjeldsen

Before we move on to next week's Ohio State showdown, we take a quick look back at the most important numbers and matchups from U-M's 31-20 win over the Hoosiers.

Key Moment of the Game:

With 9:44 to go in the third quarter and Michigan trailing 17-15, senior running back Karan Higdon took a handoff from the Hoosiers' two-yard line and pounded his way into the end zone. The score gave U-M a 22-17 lead, and the team never relinquished it from that point on. After allowing 17 points and 249 yards of offense in the first half, the Wolverine defense gave up just three points and 136 yards of offense after the break.

Three Things That Worked: