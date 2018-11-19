Michigan Wolverines Football: Monday Morning Quarterbacking
Before we move on to next week's Ohio State showdown, we take a quick look back at the most important numbers and matchups from U-M's 31-20 win over the Hoosiers.
Key Moment of the Game:
With 9:44 to go in the third quarter and Michigan trailing 17-15, senior running back Karan Higdon took a handoff from the Hoosiers' two-yard line and pounded his way into the end zone.
The score gave U-M a 22-17 lead, and the team never relinquished it from that point on.
After allowing 17 points and 249 yards of offense in the first half, the Wolverine defense gave up just three points and 136 yards of offense after the break.
Three Things That Worked:
1. Michigan's Offense When it Wasn't in the red Zone:
Although U-M's offense only posted 31 points, its 507 total yards were actually a season-high. The Maize and Blue could have easily added another touchdown or two to its total, but redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry's drop in the end zone and the clock mishap before halftime prevented it.
2. Second Half Defense:
Michigan's slow defensive start was mentioned above, but U-M buckled down after halftime when it needed to most. One of its biggest plays came midway through the third quarter when IU was driving, and sophomore defensive end Kwity Paye forced an Indiana fumble that junior viper Khaleke Hudson recovered at midfield.
3. Freshman kicker Jake Moody
He was incredible in his field goal kicking debut, setting a Michigan record by making six field goals in a single contest. It remains to be seen whether he or redshirt sophomore Quinn Nordin will be the starter going forward, but the freshman obviously stated his case in impressive fashion.
Three Things That Didn't Work:
