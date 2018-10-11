Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich likes the play of his corners through six games. Though there have been a few exceptions, this group has done its job well in a 5-1 start.

We tackle Zordich’s Tuesday comments in News and Views format.

NEWS:Michigan has played “very little zone” this year, according to Zordich, a huge test for the secondary.

ZORDICH:“I give credit to our guys back there, because if we don't play man, we don't play this defense. They understand that role, and they’re conditioned to play press man every single play of the game if they have to. It is hard, that why it’s important they embrace it. I think they do. They work hard to get better every day.”

VIEWS: Even their zones can turn into man pretty quickly, Zordich said, one of the reasons the guys in the back four don’t seem to get enough credit … and sometimes get too much criticism when things go wrong.