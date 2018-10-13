Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-13 12:34:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football: News & Views- Jay Harbaugh On RBs, More

Vevmentlkko7bqodnlvu
Brandon Brown
Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan running backs Jay Harbaugh talked this week ... we dissect his quotes in News & Views format.

NEWS: Michigan’s pass protection has been infinitely better than a year ago, and the running backs are part of the reason why.

JAY HARBAUGH: “Overall, the protection is a lot better. The numbers show it and, I think, the tape shows it. It's going to keep improving, so we're excited about that.”

VIEWS: Quarterback Shea Patterson has been a big part of that, as well. His ability to escape pressure is well ahead of his predecessors at the position the last few years.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}