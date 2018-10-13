Michigan Wolverines Football: News & Views- Jay Harbaugh On RBs, More
Michigan running backs Jay Harbaugh talked this week ... we dissect his quotes in News & Views format.
NEWS: Michigan’s pass protection has been infinitely better than a year ago, and the running backs are part of the reason why.
JAY HARBAUGH: “Overall, the protection is a lot better. The numbers show it and, I think, the tape shows it. It's going to keep improving, so we're excited about that.”
VIEWS: Quarterback Shea Patterson has been a big part of that, as well. His ability to escape pressure is well ahead of his predecessors at the position the last few years.
