Michigan running backs Jay Harbaugh talked this week ... we dissect his quotes in News & Views format.

NEWS: Michigan’s pass protection has been infinitely better than a year ago, and the running backs are part of the reason why.

JAY HARBAUGH: “Overall, the protection is a lot better. The numbers show it and, I think, the tape shows it. It's going to keep improving, so we're excited about that.”

VIEWS: Quarterback Shea Patterson has been a big part of that, as well. His ability to escape pressure is well ahead of his predecessors at the position the last few years.