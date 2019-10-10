When the Michigan Wolverines football team held Iowa to one rushing yard in last Saturday's 10-3 win, it marked the fewest yards on the ground that defensive coordinator Don Brown's crew had yielded in a game during his three-plus years on the job (he took over prior to the 2016 season). That statistic takes on a bit more significance when considering Brown's 2016 defense finished deadlocked with Alabama as the country's best unit (261.8 yards allowed per game), while his 2017 squad finished third (271.0) and his 2018 group second (275.2).

The Michigan Wolverines' football defense ranks 18th in the country, allowing 288.8 yards per game. (Per Kjeldsen)

It's also important to note that Iowa had run for 351 yards and averaged 6.9 yards per attempt the previous week in a 48-3 victory over Middle Tennessee State, and had been averaging 217.5 yards per game on the ground entering the Michigan contest to rank 29th nationally. U-M, meanwhile, was gashed for 359 rushing yards at Wisconsin just two weeks prior, the most ever under Brown at Michigan and the most the Wolverines had given up in a game since yielding 369 to Ohio State in 2015. In other words, Brown's unit's worst-ever showing against the run at U-M was followed by its best just two weeks later. Not only was the Maize and Blue limiting Iowa to one yard on the ground the team's most impressive defensive performance against the rush since holding Northwestern to minus-nine yards in 2014, but it also marked its second-best performance since 2007. Saturday's effort was Michigan's sixth-best showing against the run since 2000, and the third time that Brown's Wolverines held an opponent to 20 rushing yards or fewer in a game (see chart below).



The 14 Times Michigan's Defense has Allowed 20 Rushing Yards or Fewer in a Game Since 2000 Season Game Rushing Yards Allowed Opponent Yards per Carry 2019 Iowa 1 0 2018 at Michigan State 15 0.7 2017 vs. Florida* 11 0.4 2014 at Northwestern -9 -0.3 2007 Notre Dame -6 -0.2 2006 Northwestern -13 -0.8 2006 at Penn State -14 -0.6 2006 Wisconsin 12 0.4 2006 at Notre Dame 4 0.2 2006 Central Michigan 16 0.8 2005 Eastern Michigan 15 0.6 2004 Iowa -15 -0.5 2002 Utah 13 0.7 2001 Western Michigan 13 0.5

The 2006 Maize and Blue defense limited five of its 13 opponents to 16 rushing yards or fewer, en route to finishing with the best run defense in the country (an average of just 43.0 yards on the ground per game).

That total stood as the best in college football since at least 2004 (which is as far back as ESPN's statistics database goes), with only one No. 1-finishing rush defense since then allowing fewer than 65 yards on the ground per game (TCU's 48.7 in 2008). Perhaps what's most impressive about the 2006 club's front seven, however, were the opponents it shut down — a Wisconsin club that finished 12-1 (held to 12 rushing yards by U-M), a 10-3 Notre Dame squad (four yards) and a Penn State crew who concluded at 9-4 (minus-14 yards). That same perspective can be used to laud Saturday's defensive effort, especially when considering how seldom Iowa's ground game has been shut down during the Kirk Ferentz era (since 1999, making him the longest-tenured coach in college football). Since 2006, the Hawkeyes have been held to 20 rushing yards or fewer in a contest just four times (including Saturday against Michigan), and only eight times since 2000.

The Eight Times Iowa has Rushed for 20 Yards or Fewer in a Game Since 2000 Season Game Rushing Yards Yards per Carry 2019 at Michigan 1 0 2018 vs. Mississippi State* -15 -0.8 2017 at Michigan State 19 0.8 2012 Penn State 20 0.9 2005 at Ohio State -9 -0.5 2004 at Minnesota 6 0.2 2004 at Michigan -15 -0.5 2000 Ohio State 13 0.3

It's difficult to pinpoint one aspect that has led to U-M's defensive ascension, though the return of redshirt junior defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour from injury has arguably been the most important factor. He was injured after playing just one snap in the season opener against Middle Tennessee State Aug. 31, and didn't return again until the blowout of Rutgers Sept. 28. In the three contests without him in the lineup, the Wolverines gave up an average of 208.6 rushing yards per game; in the two showdowns since his return, however, they've yielded just 24.5 ground yards per outing.

