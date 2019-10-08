This is Patterson’s fourth offensive coordinator during his college career, so he knows what the adjustment is like for a team implementing a new offense.

Much has been made of U-M struggling offensively through five games under new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis . The defense played a gem of a game that allowed U-M to come out of the Iowa game with a hard fought 10-3 win. Senior quarterback Shea Patterson met with reporters tonight and gave his take on the offense and its progression.

“It’s going to take a few games to really get it going,” Patterson explained. “We all trust in it and we’re trusting the process. I think we’re going to take off.”

Head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the Iowa game that he believes the offense is hitting its stride. Patterson said that gives he and the group a boost of confidence.

“Anytime you got Coach Harbaugh saying stuff like that, it definitely gives you a boost of confidence,” Patterson said. “I think we all have confidence in ourselves and in each other that no matter what happens, we have each other’s back and we’re going to continue to progress.”

Patterson has completed just 58.2 percent of his passes this season, down from his 61.8 percent mark in 2018. He insists that he is comfortable in the new spread offense under Josh Gattis.

“I feel good,” Patterson said. “I feel comfortable. I always feel calm and confident anytime you have a defense like that and playmakers all around me. I’m just trying to be the best I can be for this team and help us win.”

Despite the outside noise about the offense, Patterson is remaining positive, noting his team has a 4-1 record. He is optimistic that the offense will improve.

“Positivity is always lost these days,” Patterson said. We have high expectations … We’re trying our best and we’re working our ass off every single day. We’re going to continue to grow.

“In practice, we’re all just locked in and engaged to the game plan. We trust it.”

Patterson also explained how the adversity the Wolverines have faced in the season’s early going can be used as a positive down the stretch in the season.

“We’ve been through a lot in the first five games of the season,” he said. “We went to overtime, we went on the road, we’ve played in some tight games.

“I think we’re battle tested at this point and we’re just going to go out there and play and control what we can control.”

U-M has shown flashes at times this season of being an explosive offense, but it has been too few and far between. The 51-yard pass to junior wide receiver Nico Collins in the first quarter against Iowa was certainly one of those flashes. That big play led to the only touchdown of the game.

“The receivers are doing a heck of a job getting in space and making plays on the ball like Nico did last week,” Patterson said. “That was a huge grab by him."

Another guy that is a weapon for the U-M offense is junior wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones. Patterson said it’s great to have him back on the field after missing the first two games with a high ankle sprain.

“It’s just great to see him back out there and really looking healthy. He adds a spark on offense and special teams, as well,” Patterson said.